Conversations continue among Ligonier Township officials on how to move forward with reviving Ligonier Beach into an active community asset.
The dormant summer recreation spot was again discussed by the township’s board of supervisors at its last meeting on March 22.
Deliberations will resume this week as the supervisors are holding a special public meeting to discuss Ligonier Beach at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Although no master plan for the proposed new Ligonier Beach Park – with or without its historic swimming pool – has been finalized or approved, last month the supervisors discussed finding a manageable capital improvement project that could qualify for a new round of Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) matching grant funding.
Finance officer Bethany Caldwell at the meeting asked the supervisors for approval to submit a $50,000 DCNR grant application for a swimming pool feasibility study at Ligonier Beach, the total study cost not to exceed $100,000.
The supervisors did not act on that request, given the looming April 6 grant deadline and the township’s staffing shortage, but chairman Dan Resenic said acceptable standards for a swimming pool are a necessary component for a proper feasibility study and that the township would have The EADS Group put together a minimum set of specifications that would be part of the master plan for the property.
The Ligonier Township Recreation Board at its March 14 meeting also discussed a pool feasibility study, according to EADS engineer Ben Faas, who said he recommended developing a more defined scope acceptable to all parties involved if a study is pursued.
However, feasibility is not just about the overall costs but also involves the swimming pool’s revenue potential and business sustainability, according to supervisor Stephanie Verna, who stressed including that factor in future Ligonier Beach talks as it could determine the project’s scope.
“For me to move forward with any of this, part of the feasibility is, is this feasible as an ongoing entity, whether the township runs it, a third party runs it, a non-profit, a foundation, anybody,” Verna said.
“I think before we sharpen our pencils on the costs, if we don’t have an idea of what the potential income is, I think we have the cart before the horse,” she added.
The nearly century-old 1.3 million-gallon concrete swimming pool remains the biggest question surrounding the Ligonier Beach redevelopment. While the non-profit Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) organization has proposed converting it into a natural swimming pool, the supervisors in February voted to authorize the recreation board to develop and seek funding for a final master plan that does not include a pool.
However, at no time did the board tell FOLB that it could not present them with its plan to compare to the recreation board’s concept, according to Resenic.
“I think it’s wrong to assume that the township supervisors voted to shoot down the pool completely in its entirety. I don’t believe – that wasn’t my intent when I voted. My intent was to direct the recreation board, come up with your plan without a pool, because they keep telling us, there is no funding. And for the FOLB, if we can get together some specs for you, you’re going to need specs, if the FOLB is trying to find money to build a pool, they need to know what are the minimum specs for that pool and that’s what we’re going to ask Mr. Faas to help them with that. This is going to be a ways down the road until it gets resolved,” Resenic said.
Supervisor John Beaufort emphasized collaboration between the township and FOLB and pointed out that Peters Township in Washington County recently received a Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant for a swimming pool the municipality has worked toward for years.
“The only way that the Ligonier Beach people [FOLB] can get any cooperation is if the township backs it and just let it run. Let it go to see if it works out or if it doesn’t work out,” Beaufort said. “What does it hurt for us to back it and say, yeah, we’re going to push this thing forward as far as they can push it?”
River access has always been a component of any potential master plan for Ligonier Beach, according to Faas, who also briefly discussed a plan to add trail access to the Loyalhanna Creek with an ADA-accessible boat ramp, which is one part of a Phase Two improvement project partially covered by a previously awarded $42,000 DCNR grant.
Given the simple construction, the township’s public works crew could handle the excavation and material placement for the project, which Faas estimated would not take more than two weeks to complete. The municipality could use the value of that labor toward its required match for the DCNR grant, according to Caldwell.
Although Ligonier Township officials are not ready to act on a proposal to build a new Dollar General store along Route 271 in Waterford, the board voted 4-0 to sign and forward the company’s sewage planning module for an on-lot septic system to Westmoreland County and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for review. Supervisor Scott Matson was absent.
The EADS Group was awaiting a response to its second round of engineering comments on the land development plan, according to Faas. Solicitor Dan Hudock said he thought the company would have its full application along with two waiver requests ready for the township’s planning commission to consider at its March 24 meeting.
However, the planning commission’s meeting was canceled as the agenda was not posted on the township’s website 24 hours in advance as required by the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.
Faas said the biggest design issue with the proposed store is related to the Mill Creek floodplain; EADS asked for clarification as to the how the elevation on the plan was determined as it seems a bit low.
GBT Realty, Dollar General’s real estate division, also asked for two variances from requirements in the township’s subdivision and land development ordinance (SALDO) for landscape islands in the parking lot and the loading zone location. The company can’t add curbed islands to the lot because of its delivery trucks’ turning radius. The store configuration also includes a loading zone at the front of the store because of the floodplain.
Verna updated the board on her research into a potential carrier change for full-time employee health insurance for the township’s public works department, the Ligonier Valley Police Department and the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA).
Medical, dental and vision coverage has for the past several years been negotiated and purchased through Teamsters, along with life insurance and a lost time policy. Former township manager Terry Carcella had previously reached out to the Mockenhaupt Benefits Group for comparative quotes as the township’s policy is up for renewal on May 1.
Ligonier Township is projected to save about $15,000 annually if it switches all three entities over to Mockenhaupt from Teamsters, although the company didn’t include short-term disability or lost time policies in its offer, according to Verna.
The Mockenhaupt plan is comparable to the township’s existing plan and also offers employees a choice between UPMC and Highmark plus some better copays and reduced deductibles. It also includes age banding and varying coverage levels compared to the Teamsters plan, which is a single rate per covered employee regardless of age and number of family members.
However, breaking the cost savings down by entity, while the police department would save $27,938 and the LTMA may break even, the public works department would see a $18,308 increase over an eight-month period, Verna said.
The next steps are to schedule a review session between Mockenhaupt and the Fraternal Order of Police once the company provides the additional policy information, share the benefit grid with the LTMA, plus get updated quotes from Teamsters for health care coverage if one or more entities decides to switch carriers.
Laurel Mountain Borough council president Susan Crouse asked the board of supervisors for a status update on a potential intergovernmental agreement to pursue funding for private water line replacements in Laurel Mountain Borough, Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township.
The supervisors in November voted to draft the agreement that could help the three municipalities apply for some of Westmoreland County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation earmarked for local water improvements.
Resident who would be impacted are Municipal County of Westmoreland County (MAWC) customers with privately-owned conveyances from the main line that were not installed according to municipal or water authority specifications and are now becoming costly and potentially hazardous burdens.
Focus areas include the Ligonier East area around Laughlintown, all of Laurel Mountain Borough, and one line in Ligonier Borough.
The goal is to replace the lines and transfer them to the MAWC for future maintenance.
Representatives from Laurel Mountain Borough, Ligonier Township and MAWC met several months ago to discuss the project, but there’s been a changing of the guard since then, Crouse noted, as the township engaged a new solicitor this year and did not renew Carcella’s manager contract.
Hudock said the intermunicipal agreement is still on his radar and he planned to get a draft agreement circulated to all three municipalities.
He said he had already spoken with MAWC manager of operations Curt Fontaine and the agency is on board with the project. So is Ligonier Borough, according to Caldwell. The next step is working with Laurel Mountain and Ligonier Borough solicitors Mark Sorice and George Welty.
Once the intermunicipal agreement is in place, Caldwell will work on the joint grant application.
The supervisors also approved a $217,000 contract with Russell Standard for a seal coat project this summer, under the condition that no work will begin until they review a list of the roads that also need new crosspipes.
The board at its March 8 meeting received five bids for the bituminous seal coat material, with Russell Standard as the lowest at $323,660. However, the public works committee decided to prioritize certain roads and table others to leave funds for replacing 29 crosspipes and completed some extensive base repairs.
The township’s recreation board plans to expand the Ligonier Community Garden by 12 spots, according to zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma. Caldwell mentioned that recreation board chairman Larry Shew asked to reallocate the $1,209 in the Mill Creek Memorial Park fund toward the additional beds, pending approval from the original donor of these funds, as they were designated for general use.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger shared additional details about the second annual National Night Out slated for Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ligonier Township is again partnering with Ligonier Borough, the regional police department, the four local fire companies and emergency responders to host the community-wide event.
Returning activities and concessions will include a fire rescue demonstration, tug-of-war between the police and fire departments, ladder truck rides, live deejay, popcorn and hot dogs.
National Night Out organizers are also engaging the Boy Scouts and plan to approach the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce about having local merchants open that evening. State representative Leslie Rossi will also participate in the event, Berger said.
Berger asked the supervisors to brainstorm ways to recognize Ligonier Township’s bicentennial anniversary during the event. Potential ideas included inviting an Idlewild and SoakZone character, renting an inflatable bounce house or fireworks. Hudock said he would reach out to the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce for vendor and activity ideas as well, given its experience with Latrobe’s Banana Split festival.
The supervisors adjourned the meeting into an executive session to discuss personnel matters with no action planned to be taken afterwards.
The Ligonier Township supervisors will meet Tuesday, April 5, at 5 p.m. at the municipal complex for a special meeting concerning the Ligonier Beach development. The supervisors will hold the next regular meeting on Tuesday, April 12, at 7 p.m.
