The next time you take a drive along the scenic and winding Lincoln Highway (U.S. Route 30) or cruise over the rolling Pennsylvania Turnpike and press on the pedal to climb a mountaintop, imagine the life of the British troops who built a road across the rugged Pennsylvania frontier from Philadelphia to Fort Ligonier in the 1700s.
In 1758, the British had a serious problem. Three years before, French and Indian forces had mortally wounded Maj. Gen. Edward Braddock at the 1755 Battle of the Monongahela, and since then French had held tight to Fort Duquesne at the Forks of the Ohio. William Pitt, the new English Prime Minister, ordered Brig. Gen. John Forbes to capture the forks, and the general decided to cut a road across Pennsylvania instead of using Braddock’s Road from Virginia. The new route was shorter with fewer river crossings, but it would not be easy. “The whole [is] an immense uninhabited Wilderness…,” as Forbes described the Pennsylvania wilds to Pitt.
Forbes men landed in Philadelphia, Colonial America’s largest city, marched through the Lancaster region, crossed the broad Susquehanna River to reach Carlisle by May 1758. From there, the work of building the Forbes Road began.
Forbes’ chief engineer, Ensign Charles Rohr, designed the road that varied from a single-wagon-width of 8 feet to more than 16 feet, which allowed two wagons to pass each other. Soldiers exhausted themselves as they cleared brush and trees to build the road. One frustrated worker wrote, “please to send us three or four Cross Cut saws to Separate the numberless, damnd, petryfyd old Logs hard as Iron, & [that] Breaks our Axes to pieces.”
Fort Loudon, a rough fortification built in 1756, was the next stop on Forbes Road; it was named for the Earl of Loudon, John Campbell, a former British commander in North America. From Fort Loudon, the road snaked toward Fort Lyttelton, named for Sir George Lyttelton, Chancellor of the Exchequer, and built from 1755-1756 by Pennsylvania provincial soldiers. “It is almost impassable from Loudon to Littleton…It is rock, partly solid, partly loose and sharp stones…Our wagons are breaking down; our horses are losing their shoes,” Lt. Col. Henry Bouquet complained to Forbes in June.
Just west of Fort Lyttelton, the road zigged and zagged up challenging Sideling Hill. After descending that ridge, Forbes’s army faced a wide section of the Juniata River. River crossings slowed armies down and made them vulnerable to attack. As a precaution, Forbes constructed unique fortifications to protect both sides of the Juniata Crossing, the first major fortification to be built during his campaign.
Forbes’ troops next reached Raystown, named for trader John Ray, which was renamed Fort Bedford, for the Duke of Bedford, John Russel. As the largest fortification on the Forbes Road, Fort Bedford housed and supplied thousands of troops. On Aug. 18, 1758, Bouquet wrote to Forbes, “It is time to establish a post at Loyal Hannon…” That frontier post was named Fort Ligonier, and the army had to cross the imposing Allegheny Mountain and Laurel Ridge to get from Fort Bedford to the final fortification on the Forbes Road.
Forbes’ men had somehow hacked a road across 300 wilderness miles, forcing the French to abandon Fort Duquesne in November. With the forks, renamed Pittsburgh, in their possession, the British controlled the Ohio River’s headwaters, a major step in their effort to control North America.
Today at Fort Ligonier, the remarkable stories of the Road to Ligonier and the Forbes Campaign are interpreted through the museum’s vibrant galleries, amazing archaeological finds and rare French and Indian War artifacts. The 8-acre historic site features authentic replicas of the artillery train and rolling stock including horse- powered wagons, carts, and trucks amassed by the British Army that traversed the road to Ligonier.
