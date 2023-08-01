Marissa Arcuri
Youth Services Librarian
She manages the children's wing, with a large portion of her time being devoted to planning and executing programs for patrons under the age of 18. Marissa has been doing a phenomenal job of creating a variety of new children's programs since taking over the position earlier this year. Her favorite program is our Myths and Legends story time that occurs every Wednesday. Currently, she is working to create a Teen Advisory Board to better serve our adolescent patrons by giving them a say in what programs we offer. Marissa's favorite part of the job is managing the children's and young adult collections. She is responsible for ordering new books and weeding out ones that have not been checked out for a period of time. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting (her current project is a baby blanket), gardening, and playing with her dog, Girl.
Debbie Burt
Circulation Desk Supervisor
As the circulation desk supervisor, Debbie is the face of the library with many duties. She keeps the circulation desk running by checking people’s books out, putting books away, and handling interlibrary loans. The circulation desk, or circ desk for short, is the heart of the library. Just like our hearts, it keeps the library running and is vital to our success. Debbie also makes the schedule for the circ desk, trains new personnel, and enters Ligonier Echo headlines into the online database. On top of her regular responsibilities, Debbie runs the Food for Thought book club, which meets every other month to make tasty creations.
Sharon Coronado
Library Director
As the library director, she is the glue the holds us together. Sharon has many responsibilities to keep the library running. She listens to the community’s wants and needs to implement new services and programs. She leads the staff and collaborates with the board to ensure the library is working to achieve its mission. She also handles administrative details, manages the facilities, and focuses on fundraising. Sharon’s favorite responsibility is her duty to buy new books so that the collection is up to date and evolves with our community’s interests. While not at the library, Sharon enjoys writing and spending time with her family. Did you know she has had short stories published? While she would prefer to have the spotlight on someone else, say hi if you see Sharon around the library.
Kathy Giesey
Technical Services Coordinator
As the technical services coordinator, Kathy catalogs all of the incoming books and is the on site IT troubleshooter. She also creates many of the graphics/ posts on the website and social media pages, and runs two of the library’s book clubs. When not at the library, Kathy is an avid hiker and enjoys taking photographs of nature while on her outings. Kathy has been an integral member of the library team for the last 24 years.
Brenna Grimm
Adult Services and Marketing Coordinator
Although she is a familiar face to some, having worked at the circulation desk for a while, Brenna is the brand-new adult services and marketing coordinator. She is working hard to promote the current events and programs. She is most excited to bolster the available programs for adults and seniors at the library and to add a variety of new events and programs that will offer something for everyone. When not at the library, Brenna can be found reading, watching way too much television and preparing for the arrival of her bundle of joy (due in December). If you see Brenna around the library, make sure you stop her to say hi, and feel free to tell her if there are any new programs you would like to see the library offer.
Shirley Iscrupe
Pennsylvania Room Archivist
Shirley uses her skills as an historian to assist patrons with historical/ genealogical research and even does research on the behalf of those unable to visit the Pennsylvania Room. Shirley is involved in multiple local organizations, including the Historic Walking Tour and the Flax Scutching Festival, the latter of which she is chairman of the board. Shirley has many years of experience working for a variety of the local historical organizations. Shirley also coordinates the Annual Historical Photography Show. "Faces of Ligonier Valley: Veterans of Vietnam and the Cold War" will run from July 11 through Sept. 12.
Andy Klein
Circulation Desk Clerk
As a circulation desk clerk, he is one of the busy bees keeping the library going. Andy is responsible for checking books in and out, shelving returns and helping to keep the library tidy. His favorite responsibility is helping patrons with whatever they happen to need. When not at the library, Andy enjoys "falling down rabbit holes" by reading about random topics. He is also a member of a writer's club and creates short works of fiction. While Andy is the most recent addition to the library, he has already become a valued member of our team.
Cherie Massimo
Office Manager/Bookkeeper
As our office manager/bookkeeper, she has a variety of responsibilities that keep the library going. Not only does Cherie act as a receptionist, answering calls and screening incoming mail, she also maintains the office. On top of that, Cherie handles the library’s finances. She maintains payroll, keeps financial records, and ensures new acquisitions are correct. When not at work, Cherie enjoys playing cards, baking and cooking. Her creations are incredibly tasty. Without Cherie, our little library would not be able to run.
Bobbi McDowell
Children's Desk Clerk
Miss Bobbi to our young patrons, she is the children's desk clerk for the youth services wing. Bobbi wears a multitude of hats that help keep the children's section running. Not only does she have the normal duties of a desk clerk, helping patrons find books, checking out their selections and putting returned items away; Bobbi also helps ensure our youth programs run smoothly. She picks the theme, crafts and books for Family Story Time and coordinates the music with our volunteer Miss Carol. Bobbi always makes sure there is a fun craft and wonderful coloring pages available for children to express their artistic side while visiting the library. When not here at the library, Bobbi enjoys spending time with her family, making crafts and baking cookies. The library has been lucky to have Bobbi on our team for the last 17 years.
