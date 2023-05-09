Lessons in Athletics: Salute to Moms

Mrs. Patricia Felus raised two wonderful young men who have gone on to be strong coaches and leaders in their communities, as well as role model fathers, husbands and teachers.
Mrs. Felus is a sports mom who followed her sons through their competitions, but also was the administrative and organization efforts behind the Penn Cambria athletic department for many years.
Not only was she efficient, organized and knowledgeable, but she helped give me my first opportunities working in athletics.
I kept clock at athletic events and Mrs. Felus served as the game manager. She always made sure I had what I needed and was a motherly figure for me through my high school and college days. She pushed me to work hard and supported me in my efforts to become a coach and athletic director myself.
So many of the moms out there are like Mrs. Felus. They arrive at the football stadium early to save seats, cook meals and bring drinks for the team or work hard in the boosters organization to make sure everyone gets the extras.
Moms are behind-the-scenes inspirations to all of our athletes. They clean the gear caked in mud after the game in a torrential downpour, listen to the stories on the way home (which are pure excitment or pure heartbreak), and serve as the biggest cheerleaders any coach or athlete can find.
They’re the Amy Beitels, who give up family time and husband time for hours of practices, fundraisers, Friday Night Lights and game film review. They’re the Denise Jablonskis, Heather Rankins, Trudy Marinchaks and Megan Henrys who selflessly plan for team meals and celebrations and man the concession stand or fundraiser table through all kinds of situations and temperatures.
Most certainly, they are the Sandy Crumrines; cheering on the sidelines with a smile as each runner passes the finish line, ensuring each athlete has that special attention and providing a hug when it’s definitely needed.
The marching band moms keep the program together in many ways, cheerleading moms do more than just supply snacks, and all moms dealing with athletics have a special knack for always being prepared. They seem to know just what to say after a tough loss or bad practice and they’re always prepared to throw a party after a huge win or big milestone.
They decorate the gyms and fields, ensure photos are taken and senior night celebrations are special, and they make sure everyone is fed well. They sell candy bars, subs and pizzas and collect tickets at sports events to help out the program. They aren’t afraid to “set up shop” anywhere if it means making an extra dollar for the sports team’s bottom line.
Sports moms have their signs and their gear, cowbell or towel, don their team colors, and usually have something lucky they carry with them on competition days. No matter the weather, the day or the time, they are ready to support their athlete.
It’s all about the support, and my own mom has also been the best at that over the years. We are so lucky to have these leading ladies in our lives who make all we do better and serve as our biggest fans — in and out of the sports arenas.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of you mothers who continually make sure we’re all fed and well supported!
