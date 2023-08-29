August. The end of summer and the appearance of the much-despised Japanese Stiltgrass. UGH. This annual weed has me fretting each year – to pull it before it seeds. Because otherwise, there is even more to contend with next year.
According to Mason Heberling, the associate curator of botany at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, “Japanese stiltgrass is an especially tough one to manage. It is an annual grass that produces many seeds late in season, starting in August. Its seeds then go into the “seed bank,” where it can germinate in future years. The best approach is dedicated pulling to remove small infestations, before flowering and seeds are produced. The seeds can be easily dispersed, so beware of contaminated mulch, soil, or even soil on tires. It has also been found to benefit from a high abundance of deer.“ Well, at least there is one plant that benefits from an abundance of deer!
Dedicated weed pulling. Yep, that’s me. At times, I feel more overwhelmed, however, than dedicated.
In a garden, when open space or disturbance is found, it is the perfect place for invasive plants, like stiltgrass, to take root. What is meant by ‘disturbance’?? Any time a weed is pulled, a hole is dug, a garden is tilled, a foot makes an imprint, there is disturbance to the soil. Unless you are replacing disturbance with a desired plant, the most likely plant to appear will be an invasive weed. A lesson I should have learned by now! Another UGH.
I have disturbed the soil by weeding, left a blank space, weeded again, added mulch and then weeded again only to find stiltgrass and other invasives reappear year after year. This cycle must stop! I’ve begun to calculate how many good years of weeding I have ahead of me! Sounds a bit sadistic but true. What is a gardener to do??
Larry Weaner, owner and founder of Larry Weaner Landscape Associates, is teaching an online course titled “New Directions in the American Landscape” on Zoom. His philosophy is twofold – stop disturbing the soil and observe what nature is providing. Before a project begins, respect the existing ecosystem and then observe what is working well in the space. Is there a ‘pioneer’ plant/tree? Due to weed pressure, should ‘brute’ plants be installed? Those plants that can hold their own and choke out the undesirable weeds are considered brutes, using Mr. Weaner’s terminology. A component of his design philosophy is to plant close together, which leaves little open space for weeds. His website is lweanerassociates.com for some interesting reading and pictures of his designed native plant landscapes.
So now, first, I am paying attention to what nature is giving me. I noticed in June, an Eastern Woodland Sedge had rooted itself under my redbud tree. A clumping grass with little blue flowers at the end. It is a keeper! Much better for our Pennsylvania ecosystem than liriope, which is native to Southeast Asia.
Another example of a now beloved groundcover is called ‘Enchanters Nightshade’ or Circaea. I feel rather enchanted myself knowing it has graced my garden space! These small white flowers are a good nectar source for tiny native bees.
And my favorite, called Indian Lobelia, Lobelia Inflata. Here, a bumble bee is happily finding pollen in its small purple flowers. It was used by the Indians as an emetic. Thus its more common name, pukeweed. Take that deer! HA!
I’ve changed my opinion about what is a weed and its role or usefulness in my garden. I stop and observe what nature is providing, thank you Larry. Nettles, White Avens, Spurge, Virginia Creeper are all native plants that now happily reside in my garden and I gratefully accept their presence. And in return, it is as if nature is also thankful, as a red admiral butterfly lands on my shoulder. It sounds a bit fantastic, right?? But what if, by working with Mother Nature, by planting native plants and respecting her gifts, She helps??
Mason Heberling’s words echo in my head, “dedicated pulling.” I look at all the stiltgrass. And then, as if on cue, a monarch butterfly mama floats by. I notice her land on a patch of milkweed to lay her precious eggs for the next generation of monarchs. In gratefulness, with gloves secured, hat on, and shirt tucked, fortified, I weed on…..take that, stiltgrass!
Until next time,
Patti Pollinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.