Today is Paw Paw Wednesday. And I’m not talking about the feet of my new puppy who has enjoyed helping me in the garden.
But, trees… Asmina Triloba, the only host plant of the zebra swallowtail butterfly.
I listened to a webinar in fall 2022 sponsored by our local Wild Ones Chapter, of which I am a member. Paw Paws are a native tree to Pennsylvania and were plentiful along our stream banks and rivers, their home and ecosystem. The steel mills, pollution, and invasive plants like barberry, Japanese honeysuckle and burning bush have done a number on the Paw Paw. And so, I, with some help, am replanting a cherished member of a native ecosystem, which makes me happy.
Joe Costello, at Friendship Farms in Mount Pleasant Township, is one of our local experts on native plants and where my Paw Paws originated. He has been a great resource, provides quality nursery stock and is just an all-round nice guy. Go. Buy local and native plants.
Paw Paws form part of the understory of the forest, those trees that live below the tall canopy. For the first 3 years, paw paws require an almost entirely shady existence. As they grow, their distinctive long leaves can be seen and eventually, their flowers, fertilized only by flies and beetles (also pollinators), and eventually their mango-like fruit. And while I can appreciate all of this, my main goal is ecosystem restoration for the zebra swallowtail butterfly. Because I love butterflies.
I’m planting a community of twelve paw-paws in the shady moist soil of a stream which adheres to the common garden euphemism of ‘right plant, right place’. We have become accustomed to seeing “Specimen Trees”, those gorgeous standalone trees. But in the forest, no tree stands alone. They share nutrients through their root systems and weather storms swaying together, not alone. Exactly like us, who enjoy our community of social clubs, church or family gatherings. Making it through life with shared burdens and joys. Perhaps, we must not only change our vision of landscape trees but consider the essential plant community within our yards and places we call home.
Plant communities are biodiverse habitats, places where squirrels and birds have built nests in this late spring season, insects continue to rest in leaves and in soil, fireflies ready to emerge, and turtles find shelter and safety in the fronds of ferns.
Recently, my hasty decision to cut a few Scotch Brooms met with sad results. The bushes were half brown and unattractive. So, I took a reciprocal saw and started cutting. A bird had built a nest within and my unaware chopping left the nest and babies exposed to danger. When I returned the next day to check on them, they were gone, victims of a predator and my carelessness. A sad lesson learned and one I won’t forget...thoughtful consideration is due before we humans make change in our landscapes.
Happily, I spotted this leopard moth caterpillar by my garage. He overwintered in my leaf mulch. Moths, nighttime pollinators, have captured my interest over the last few years.
And so for them, I’m adding Moonflower to a few of my pots.
Dawn Szalazy at Quacked Glass in Ligonier, where I purchased these seeds, is also a master gardener and cares deeply about nature. Check out her store for seeds, indoor plants and uniquities. Worth a stop.
I’ve also started a variety of native flower seeds. The black-eyed-Susans and butterfly weed have germinated and are growing. Butterfly weed, Ascelpias Tuberosa, is a type of native milkweed. Milkweed is a must-have plant as there is a great insect party that happens thereon. But I wish it wasn’t called a weed. A true misnomer of such an important plant. The monarch butterfly uses only milkweed as a host plant for their eggs. If you want to see monarchs, the king of butterflies, plant neonicotanoid-free milkweed.
Miraculously, monarch butterflies find milkweed by smell. They will locate your garden and bless you and your children and grandchildren with unending wonder as you witness their lifecycle. It really is that simple. It’s like the Garden of Dreams – you plant it, and they will come.
Remember, this is Westmoreland 250 and our Westmoreland Pollinator Partners are encouraging folks to have their garden certified as a monarch waystation. You can read more about this awesome project here.
And lastly, for my birthday, my husband ordered me a new Pennsylvania Pollinator license plate! $25 from every license plate purchased goes to fund Pollinator Habitat Roadside Restoration for a total cost of $38. I love it. Information can be found at dmv.pa.gov.
Our gardens will be in full bloom and bustling with bugs and beauty soon! Until next time……Patti Pollinator
