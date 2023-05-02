Springtime. Peepers, daffodils, pollen, frog songs. The mayapples are beginning to cover the shady forest floor as the bluebirds return to the nest boxes at forest edge to raise another clutch of babies. It’s that time of year and observing nature at play is treasured.
If you are a gardener or have planted anything, you know it takes way more than green thumbs to begin. With Flowers as my maiden name, gardening is in my roots, pun intended. My dad used the “till method” for his tomato patch and produced some of the best Burpee Big Boy and Early Girl tomatoes I’ve ever eaten. Did you know that Burpee Seeds are non-GMO and these successful hybrids have been around since 1949?! Dad would lay the plant sideways in the hole, allowing the stem to also form roots and offer support later to the wildly growing, gently staked branches. We used old cloths, towels or discarded cotton shirts cut into strips as ties for the unwieldy, fruit-laden branches. The winter compost, which had been added to the soil, along with sheep manure, provided the plants with the needed nutrition for the summer season. Nothing was wasted and what was consumed was returned to the Earth, where its decomposition provided fertilizer for next year’s crops. It worked beautifully, sustainably as might be said today, and I grew up the beneficiary of his knowledge and love of gardening.
I remember vividly one day when a box arrived in the mail....for my dad! These were the pre-Amazon days, when a box in the mail was a rarity! What in the world could it be?? Casually, he said “Oh, those are my beneficial nematodes.” What??? “Yes, you add them to the soil to create the right ecology for garden soil,” he mentioned. He knew his garden and read plenty about how he might improve things, always working with Mother Nature.
And now, as we’ve come to understand, there is a whole network of bacteria and organisms at work in soil, doing their thing. Another planet almost, right under our feet, in need of our immense awareness. Soil tests are the recommended starting point for any garden, whether vegetable or flower. To see what is needed to support the plants desired in the garden. By taking samples from 6-12 places in the garden, about 6 inches deep, and sending it to Penn State, for a mere $10, they will analyze your soil. And make recommendations on what, if anything to add. Invaluable beginning information. A soil test kit can be found at the PSU Extension Office on Donohue Road in Greensburg.
I too am now a gardener. Well, I’ve always been a gardener, though, what I might previously call an ‘accidental gardener’. Armed with the knowledge Dad imparted, little time, but extra cash to spend at the garden center, I planted things. And hoped. And sometimes it worked, and sometimes it didn’t. And mostly, I planted what was recommended to me.
I purchased books on Gardening. I just found one from the mid-1990s entitled Guide to Organic Gardening. Because I’ve always been organic and pesticide-free in what I grow or prefer to purchase. If it’s not good for the bugs, it’s not good for humans. This guide from the 1990s lists the benefits of many of the invasive species choking our forests today. And I see the error of my ways. I just simply didn’t know.
Armed with the historic knowledge from Dad and learning from the Master Gardener Course offered through Penn State University and most recently, the Phipps Botanic Garden Course on Sustainable Landcare, I’m a member of the Weeders & Seeders Garden Club in Ligonier and have my own vegetable patch and flower beds. My hope is to impart some guidance and how, with great concern and care for Mother Nature, to have a successful organic garden. And to be a sort of “insect-talker” as these guys are really the things that run our world.
I took some pictures of what is happening in my garden today.
Tomato plants have sprouted!
Allium bulbs are up, yet to bloom! A bumblebee fave.
False Indigo, a native plant, is peeking through the ground. I know it looks like asparagus but it is not....
And lastly, my favorite groundcover, native wild violets that have simply volunteered in my garden. They are an important host plant for the fritillary butterfly, of which many call my garden home.
Stay tuned for much more about native plants and how incorporating these back into your landscape can greatly help pollinators and birds AND increase your gardening enjoyment tenfold! With a mutual goal of less weeding and letting the plants do the work.
Until next time...... Patti Pollinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.