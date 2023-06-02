The 2022-23 school year was a refreshing one in many ways, especially on the COVID-19 front and things getting more back to the “norm.” It was also a year full of athletic endeavors that were successful and full of teachable moments.
Fall sports allowed for moments of excellence, as the Ligonier Valley Rams saw its first WPIAL playoff win in football, Josh Harbert headed to Hershey for state championship golf, and Clara Wallace ran to states in cross-country.
Winter brought a new coach for the wrestling program, and the wrestlers saw success all around. Both basketball teams and the swimmers also saw individual success and team successes in the WPIAL, too.
Spring was bustling with track and field, baseball and softball. The LV baseball team won its first WPIAL playoff game, the softball girls made it to the second round of playoffs as well, and track and field had many achievements, with John Jablunovsky finishing fourth in the state as a sophomore.
Greater Latrobe saw much success as well, from cross-country to basketball, softball, baseball and tennis!
We tend to remember all of the “ups” but we also learn from many of the “downs.” The losses, injuries and adversity we face often bring us some of the biggest teachable moments, especially as teenagers.
The success of area athletics this year, and for many years, has brought to the forefront some of the facilities needing upgrades at Ligonier Valley. Administrators and leaders are working on that plan, with stakeholder groups willing to assist in the cause. This is exciting to see, as better facilities will mean better safety and better opportunities.
So many people have joined in on the seasons, from the bus drivers and folks who make the schedules, to the parents, fans and community members who help sponsor, support and cheer on the athletes. Oftentimes, these athletic events bring folks together for a common cause and forge new friendships and projects that, in turn, help grow the positives in the community even more.
Volunteers gather to time, keep the scorebook, take photos or set up events. These folks allow for athletes to show up and compete, and the events to run without a hitch.
Very impactful is the relationship of the older athletes working with the youths and providing inspirational tips and encouragement. If you look, you can usually see this in some way at every sporting event. It is a key lesson in athletics that helps to promote sportsmanship and class in the game, among so many other things.
Not to mention, Ligonier Valley hosted its first-ever Hall of Fame event and inducted some amazing folks and teams. This allows for that historical connection in the community to be known by all, and to keep that strong athletic tradition alive in honoring the past successes.
No matter how you reflect, so many things were positive this athletic year. The summer is time to focus on a little of recovery while also making up our minds on who we want to be in our athletic achievements next year. Champions are built in the off-season, and someone is working hard in the gyms and weight rooms. Every coach hopes that it’s his or her team.
Congratulations to the Class of 2023! Best wishes to all of you as you move on in your academic, athletic and vocational careers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.