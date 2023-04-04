The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to kick off our “Discover” social media initiative. “We are happy to feature different segments of our membership each month with the Discover Program,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is featuring and celebrating our restaurants, eateries, and caterers with “Discover Dining in Ligonier.” Discover Dining is a new social media initiative that encourages people to explore the culinary world and try new restaurants. The goal of this campaign is to inspire people to be more adventurous in their food choices, to discover new flavors and cuisines, and to visit the restaurants in the Ligonier area.
Each day during the month of April, we will feature our fabulous dining establishments.
“We want everyone who visits our charming town of Ligonier and the surrounding areas to know that our Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce members offer a wide variety of delicious options of food choices,” says Beitel.
There are so many diverse and delicious options; you could dine at a different restaurant every day in April and still not have tried them all! Enjoy Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Mexican, and American fare. Some are known for their pizza and wings, and some are known for their prime rib and seafood. Each establishment has a menu option that is considered its specialty, so be sure to ask.
There is something for everyone whether you are out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Bring the family or reserve a table for two for a special occasion.
We want visitors to get in on the fun by sharing their dining experience on their social media platforms during Discover Dining in Ligonier. Simply share a photo of your meal, tag the restaurant, and use #discoverdiningligonier #ligonierfoodie. We will randomly select 3 winners for a $25 LVCC gift certificate to be used at any of our Chamber establishments.
Hungry yet? So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends and family and join us in celebrating Discover Dining in Ligonier from April 1 to April 30. Be sure to watch for Discover History during May. Follow us at Visit Ligonier on Facebook and Instagram.
Search our member restaurants on the Directory at www.ligonier.com.
The Chamber is happy to host a full calendar of events for the summer months.
The 4th Annual Wine, Whiskey & Sweets Walk is on May 13. Tickets are available at www.ligonier.com for $25 each.
All golfers are welcome to join the Par-Tee-On! Classic Golf Outing on June 19 at the Ligonier Country Club. Contact the Chamber office at 724-238-4200 or office@ligonierchamber.com for details.
Finally, anyone in the community looking for adventure and travel is invited to travel to Portugal on a 9-day trip in partnership with Indus Travel. The brochure, informative presentation, and link to register can be found on the Chamber website at www.ligonier.com.
We look forward to seeing you around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.