With any association in athletics across Westmoreland County, you are sure to have had a connection with Dan Boring. Boring served as athletic director and wrestling coach at Southmoreland High School, and he has recently been hired to serve as a principal in the Derry Area School District – his alma mater.
I can’t say enough that, with this hire, the Derry Area School District has won big. Dan is humble, dedicated, focused, compassionate, vision-based and student-centered. He has served as athletic director at Southmoreland since 2020 and has been the district’s wrestling coach for the past five seasons. He has helped grow both programs, respectively.
Understanding relationships are key in any area, really, and Dan forged strong relationships with fellow coaches and athletic directors. He offered support to other ADs and coaches, and was a strong communicator with stakeholders, parents and media partners. He has been a driving force in promoting positive athletic experiences for many athletes in Westmoreland County, and not just at the district he served.
Serving as an elementary principal in the Derry Area School District, I know Dan will bring his positive personality and dedication to students with him. It won’t surprise anyone who knows him that he’ll be engulfed in all things Derry Trojans, and he will work tirelessly to make the best experiences for the students and all he works with.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the loss for the Southmoreland School District – the wrestlers, athletes, coaches and all – will have big shoes to fill beginning July 1. But, the district is in a better place than it was before Dan Boring started with them.
Last year, Dan nominated the Ligonier Valley School District for the WPIAL sportsmanship award. This is an honor the district ended up earning, and was recognized by Dan. When we visited the football stadium, or any facility in the district, Dan was quick to greet us and ensure we were welcomed and had everything we needed. He’s class-act, and those who don’t already know him will be pleasantly relieved to get to know him.
Personally, I’m excited for Dan. He deserves this great opportunity to lead the elementary school and one that is better for his family. He’ll continue to make an impact on many, and will leave his footprint on anything he involves himself in. And, I’m sure that will be no small list of endeavors.
Congratulations, Dan. You deserve it. Congratulations, also, to the Derry community. You’ve got a winner and a champion for students, and one of your own, coming aboard!
