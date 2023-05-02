I continue to be impressed by coaches I’ve been influenced by over the years, and I feel grateful for so many amazing individuals who have helped shape me and so many others with their life lessons and tutelage.
Criticize him or not, Ligonier Valley Coach Roger Beitel believes in pride and tradition, and his strong attention to the details in his program has been instrumental in building one of the most premiere football campaigns in the state.
In any conversation with Coach Beitel, his passion for competition is evident. His mind is always turning on how to make things the best they can be for his athletes. He believes in recognizing and honoring the past, celebrating tradition, and high expectations from the present class.
Just like Coach Beitel, cross country and track and field coach Al Fiorina has influenced me and many. Of the most memorable traits of Coach Fiorina is his kindness. Like Coach Beitel, Coach Fiorina really pays attention to detail.
Most coaches pay attention to detail with the game plans. These coaches pay attention to details in the intangible areas. Coach Fiorina pays attention to details on each of the athletes he coaches and makes participation on his teams something special for every athlete. He has a heart of gold and epitomizes empathy and kindness to those he mentors.
My mentor in volleyball, Leah Montgomery, is much the same. She is all about business when teaching the sport, but truly one of the most compassionate individuals on earth. She has served for more than 20 years as a volleyball coach. While she has been one of the best teachers of the game, she’s also been a role model of what it means to be selfless, a quiet leader, and dedicated.
It’s often easy to pick out the flaws of those who put themselves in the spotlight through coaching. But, most of these individuals are really saints.
Ligonier Valley Soccer Coach Kip Crumrine is one of the best men any parent would want to work with their son. He’s all about teaching soccer while taking time for those teachable life moments along the way.
And, behind the plate or along the court, you can’t get better guidance than from Greg Fenton, PIAA official.
Greg is one of the fairest, most respectable referees I’ve encountered in my journey through sports across central-western PA. He’s efficient and organized in scheduling officials, he is personable to coaches, athletes, athletic directors, and parents, and he is excellent at his craft of officiating. No matter the call, someone disagrees, but he takes it all in stride.
It’s easy to learn really quickly how we shouldn’t react or “be” in athletics when we see some of the bad examples, and those are important lessons, too. But, I truly believe there are so many amazing people teaching invaluable lessons on a daily basis in the athletic classrooms that are the field, court, the pool, or the sidelines.
We are extremely blessed for each one.
