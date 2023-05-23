About Trout: Trout Bugs

“Hey mister, are there any trout in this stream?”
“Well, that depends on whether or not there are any trout bugs in this stream.”
Trout eat mostly small insects that share their streams. Scientists call them benthic macroinvertebrates, meaning they live in water (benthic), they can be seen with the naked eye (macro), and they are insects (invertebrates). Anglers just call them trout bugs. No trout bugs…no trout.
Trout’s favorite food groups are mayflies, stoneflies and caddis flies. Just like trout, they need clean, cold flowing water that has lots of oxygen, and is neither too acidic, nor too alkaline, called neutral pH. In fact, these trout bugs are more sensitive to pollution than trout. The health of a trout stream is best measured by the abundance and variety of trout bugs. Trout bugs are indicator species, species that define the environmental danger zone for species that share their environment, including humans. They are like the canary in the old coal mines.
Traditional trout season across Pennsylvania began on Saturday, April 1. Crowds of anglers lined the banks of local lakes and streams with rods and tackle boxes in tow. Some fishers used spinning rods with artificial lures, others used live bait, whatever might entice the trout to bite. After the first month of the season and the stocking trucks have emptied their loads into the streams, the angling pressure subsides. Only the occasional angler will be seen along the streams. That’s the period when fly fishers are in their glory.
First, they are not battling the traditional opening day crowds. And secondly, as the weather warms a little, more trout bugs begin to appear. Many of the fly fishers have been tying artificial flies all winter in an effort to imitate particular trout bugs that hatch at specific times of the year. This is called “matching the hatch”.
Some of those hatches last for just a few days, or as little as a few hours, as they sprout wings, mate, lay their eggs back in the water, then die. It’s a short-lived sacrifice just to preserve the species. 99.99% of their life could be spent under the water. And the water has to be free of pollution and of the right temperature. That’s why only certain streams will support trout bugs, and thus, trout. Visit www.laurelhighlandstrouttrail.org to learn where some of those premier streams are in the Laurel Highlands.
Fly fishing is the art of using imitation trout bugs to catch trout. Fly casting is the skill of delivering the imitation trout bugs to the trout with a long fishing rod and line. Non-fly fisher folk might think there’s a strange person standing in the stream waving a stick. Chances are it’s a fly angler with a box full of mayfly, stonefly and caddis fly imitations. Fly fishing can be very challenging and frustrating at times, but when the angler is able to crack the code, it can also be extremely rewarding.
Mayfly adults are short lived, ephemeral, thus the scientific name Ephemeroptera. After growing underwater for most of a year as nymphs, they shed their nymphal shucks and fly off the water to mate. Fly anglers call this event a hatch. The adults may only live a day or two, mating in the air, and females delivering their eggs back to the surface of the water. Then they die. Trout rise wildly to eat hatching mayflies. A good mayfly nymph imitation is the Pheasant Tail fly. Adult trout bug imitations of all species are called dry flies. They are found on the surface of the water. Imitation nymphs are fished at various depths under the surface.
Stoneflies, shown in the photo, are the most sensitive to water pollution. They are considered primitive and ancient insects. Like both the mayflies and caddis flies they have six legs, and three body parts, a head, thorax and abdomen. Some stoneflies are very large, while others like the winter black mayflies, are quite small. Trout streams like Linn Run have both, a good sign of stream health. A good stonefly nymph imitation is the Prince Nymph fly. A good adult stonefly imitation is the Stimulator dry fly.
There are more kinds of caddis flies than mayflies or stoneflies. So, fly anglers usually begin with caddis fly imitations unless other kinds of trout bugs are hatching. Some caddis flies are more tolerant of pollution than mayflies and stoneflies. Some build tiny nets to catch their microscopic food. Some build cases of stone or sticks. Traditional trout fishermen often search shallow water along stream banks for “stick bugs” in their cases, and use them for bait. The Green Weenie nymph fly, invented right here by members of the Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited chapter, is a good caddis fly imitation. A good adult caddis fly imitation is the Deer Hare caddis fly.
This all may sound rather daunting and too time consuming to even try. But Forbes Trail has been working for many years to teach the students in the Ligonier Valley Middle School Outdoor Club to tie flies, practice casting fly rods and match the hatch. These students get it. And they understand the importance of protecting our coldwater fisheries. As with many sports and hobbies, the level of reward is directly proportional to the effort we put into it. If relaxing on a bank using live bait to entice a bite is what you look forward to, then by all means enjoy it. No one is judging. But if you want to try to trick a trout using an imitation bug that the trout are feeding on, grab your fly rod.
See you on the stream, and don’t forget your fly box!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.