It’s the middle of summer, the temperatures are reaching record levels, most local trout streams have very little water, and summer projects have displaced fishing trips. The best trout fishing for the year so far is now just a replay of memories. Albeit some pretty amazing ones; but hard to replicate in current conditions. Plus, if you are able to find a few pool-locked trout on the smaller streams, stressing them even while practicing catch-and-release tactics can prove lethal.
Trout prefer cool water, 50-60 degrees Fahrenheit. The warm water during summer has less dissolved oxygen, making survival difficult. The fish are already stressed because of low water, restricting movement, and making them more accessible to predators. Those are the primary reasons for sections of some premier trout streams being designated “Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only” (DHALO) by the PA Fish and Boat Commission. An example is the Loyalhanna Creek near Ligonier. Some of the larger pools may still have trout. But they also don’t feed as much making for lots of casts and few catches.
By mid-June, the water temperature is rising and the levels are dropping. So, on DHALO sections of trout streams, anglers can start keeping trout beginning June 15. Trout Unlimited promotes catch-and-release for wild trout year-round. And we encourage the same with stocked trout under most conditions. As the saying goes, “You can catch trout endless times…but you can only eat them once!” DHALO sections are exceptions. If too many trout are left in the stream over summer, many will not survive.
Trout fishers can put hot summer months to good use by doing reconnaissance and scouting streams they’ve never fished before; or maybe not fished for many years. The water levels will be down substantially, but the high-water marks left from summer rain storms will show where riffles, seams and hiding places would exist during normal flows. We all tend to go back to our favorites streams because they have been productive in the past. But most of us recall trout streams we fished successfully as kids, or maybe just 20 years ago, and for whatever reason haven’t fished since. Like with many things in life, we prefer to stay with the tried and true, not venturing outside our comfort zone. Maybe its time to break free.
Trout Unlimited has a program called the Laurel Highlands Trout Trail (LHTT) to help both local and visiting trout anglers find premier trout waters. Readers can visit the recently launched website, www.laurelhighlandstrouttrail.org to learn about 10 streams that are being highlighted. All are within an easy drive for our readers. But there are many more in the Highlands and across the commonwealth. Some of the larger streams will actually still have enough flow to hold trout over the hot summer months. So, while you’re scouting, don’t forget your fishing gear. A rod carrier strapped to a day pack will allow freedom of movement while hiking. And if you venture upon a large pool with trout rising, or a long deep run, you can do more than just snap photos.
One of the streams promoted in the LHTT is the Youghiogheny River. The Great Allegheny Passage bike trail parallels it from Confluence to McKeesport. The stretch from Confluence to Ohiopyle includes trophy trout water and is easily accessible from the trail. Outfitters in Ohiopyle are also available for float-fishing that section. The Yough has cooler water in it, especially this stretch, because the Yough Lake at Confluence has a bottom release. The scenery in that stretch is some of the best competition against Montana that Pennsylvania has to offer.
Many of Pennsylvania’s trout streams will have foot trails running parallel to them. Invite your family or significant other to join you. Pack some drinks and snacks. Don’t forget the bug repellent! When the spouse asks why you’re getting a GPS reading at a large pool on the stream, just note you’re tracking your travel so no one gets lost! We’re always concerned about the safety of family and friends! Put those cool summer mornings to good use. Find some new trout waters. You may find you’ll have a whole new list of favorites by next season. Don’t worry, those summer projects will still be waiting for you when you get home.
