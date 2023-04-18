About Trout: On the trail of Laurel Highlands trout

It’s estimated our Laurel Highlands have 6,000 miles of coldwater streams. We know more than 3,700 miles of them are designated trout streams by the PA Fish & Boat Commission. 1,200 of those miles are High Quality Coldwater trout fisheries. 300 miles are Class A wild trout streams where trout reproduce naturally. And, 30 of those are Wilderness Trout Streams along beautiful, remote hiking trails. There are five special Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only (DHALO) sections open to trout angling all year long, and several of those, called Keystone Select Streams, are stocked with huge trout. But, where are they?
Our local Forbes Trail Chapter is leading a project to help trout anglers find premier trout streams within our State Parks and Forests, and on other land open to the public. Called the Laurel Highlands Trout Trail (LHTT), it is a work-in-progress project. 10,000 brochures have been printed and are being distributed by Go Laurel Highlands, visitor centers, tackle shops and other businesses. The brochures include an easy-to-follow map with GPS locations for each stream. The recently launched website, www.laurelhighlandstrouttrail.org, contains even more information about the streams and local attractions. This project was made possible with grants from GO Laurel Highlands and Pittsburgh’s Penn’s Woods West TU Chapter in an effort to support eco-tourism.
Within the next few months, Trout Unlimited will be installing small interpretive signs at the major parking areas of the 10 streams to indicate they are part of the LHTT. With a QR code, anglers will be able to go directly to the website and read a little about the stream, how to access it and what fly patterns are recommended. Always check the fishing regulations for all waters you intend to fish at the PA Fish & Boat Commission’s website www.fishandboat.com.
Anglers around the Latrobe and Ligonier areas are blessed with one of those premier trout streams, the Loyalhanna Creek. Stocked trout can be found in the Loyalhanna from the Route 30 bridge east of Latrobe to behind Ruthies Diner along Route 30 just east of Ligonier. The DHALO section, which is also a PA Select Stream section, runs from the Route 711 bridge, parallel to Route 30, down to the Two Mile Run Bridge. Additional and larger trout are stocked in that section and it is open to fishing year-round. This stream has easy access, and its close enough to hit for a quick outing.
Using the LHTT map, anglers can leave their comfort zone and try new trout streams throughout Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Many of these streams that are spring fed will hold trout and provide good fishing through June. The Yough River can provide action for trout and other fish throughout the year. Local tackle shops can advise on what patterns are working at the time. Some offer guide and float fishing services.
All of the streams listed in the LHTT are stocked with trout, and some have tributaries and headwaters with wild trout. Trout Unlimited encourages anglers to practice catch and release with wild trout to help preserve that precious fishery. They also ask all anglers to practice good stream etiquette such as not crowding other anglers, respecting private property and leaving no litter behind. In fact, it’s a good practice to carry a plastic bag to carry out litter that others have carelessly dropped.
Pick up a brochure, or visit the website, then explore some of the premier trout streams you may have heard about, but never fished. Make a day of it. Fish in the morning or evening when the weather is warm, and visit some of the local attractions such as restaurants, wineries and shops. Or take a hike on one of the many scenic trails. The Laurel Highlands have lots of great trout streams, and a whole lot more.
The Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited was founded in 1973 with the mission to protect, restore and conserve the cold-water resources of Westmoreland County. The major areas of concern are the Loyalhanna Creek Watershed including the Linn Run and Mill Creek watersheds in eastern Westmoreland County. There are currently 563 members. Find out more at forbestrailtu.org or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.