Each month our chapter contributes a column in this newspaper related to trout fishing. The intent is to share information with our readers about where to find premier trout streams, knowledge about stream health and trout bugs, recommended fly patterns to use, fishing etiquette, etc. This month, we’re focused on casting with a fly rod. The following was written by a member of our board of directors, and our go-to casting instructor, Rod Cross. Rod teaches classes at the annual Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp each summer at Messiah University in Grantham, Pennsylvania. In fact, he has been an instructor at the camp for 25 years. The camp includes classroom instruction as well as a variety of hands-on activities including fly fishing, fly tying, stream health surveys and building habitat structure along streams. Students develop an understanding of what conservation is about while enjoying nature and fly fishing. The camp is to teach students who already have a strong interest in the outdoors the importance of conserving, protecting and restoring coldwater fisheries. That is TU’s stated mission, and Forbes Trail sponsors a youth for the camp each year.
My grandson practices his hockey techniques and moves all the time and when he goes to a game or tournament, he is ready to adapt to the fast pace and changes during the game. Defense, puck handling, assists and ultimately scoring a goal.
Those of us who have chosen to fly fish should do the same when it comes to the science and art of fly casting. First, let’s look at the science of casting. A fly rod is a flexible moving lever that, when properly accelerated into motion, will load energy into a parabolic curve that when released will propel the mass of a fly line. (Force= mass x acceleration) The force of this mass (line) will then deliver a practically weightless fly to a specific distance and target, hopefully a rising trout.
There are four principles that make this possible, that must be followed. The short version is this:
- Start with the rod tip low with all slack removed from the line.
- “Smoothly accelerate” to an abrupt stop for the backcast, then pause so the cast can extend enough to be “pulled” forward to load the rod again for the forward cast using the same acceleration to an abrupt stop.
- The line will only go in the direction that the rod tip stops at the end of the forward stroke. Drop the rod tip low and the line will pile into the water in front of you. Not good! So, I generally recommend stopping the rod tip at eye level and that lets the energy of the cast to keep the line in the air to be fully extended toward the target.
- Short cast, short stroke, long cast long stroke. The more “work” you want to get from your flexible lever, the farther it must move.
There we have it, simple right? Well, this can be the beginning of a lifelong pursuit of perfection. Beware of older casting instructions that talk about holding a book under your arm, or strictly adhering to “clockface” casting stroke positions. Books to be read and not held under the casting arm, that clearly explain the mechanics of fly-casting techniques, are written by experts like Lefty Kreh, Ed Jaworowski, Mel Krieger and Joan Salvato Wulff.
Or ask a member of the Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited to help. There are many talented instructors and casters in the chapter locally. Also make sure that you get guidance in selecting a balanced rod, reel and line outfit that will deliver the performance for the fishing you will do; small streams, big rivers, trout, or bass, or even the exciting frontier of saltwater fly fishing. By a balanced outfit I mean a rod designed that will cast a specific “weight” fly line.
You can also hire certified casting instructors from Orvis or the Fly Fishers International, of which I am not one. I am just a guy who loves the poetry of motion that I get from fly casting. And that brings me to the art of fly casting and practice.
When I go out into the yard to practice, another reason for my neighbors to wonder about me, it is my version of Tia Chia. There I can relax and constantly try to improve my timing, smoothness, delivery, and accuracy. I cast to targets, under rhododendrons, around rocks and with trees behind me. I don’t have to think about what fly to use or whether or not I am going to catch fish or why that person is hooking up and I’m not. The focus is on learning and improving. Continuous Improvement or “Kaizen” in the Japanese philosophy of living better.
Even off the stream or lake you can practice reach casts, curve casts, mending in the air, throwing the backcast high above obstacles, and slack line casts. Then always learn to relax and enjoy the process that took you from tangled lines and leaders with “wind knots” in them to a place where your perfectly timed “science” will do the seemingly impossible task of “artfully” delivering your weightless imitation with the delicacy of a floating ash.
Does all this practice guarantee that I will no longer get hung up in a tree, or wrap my leader around my rod tip in a flubbed cast? Not a chance, at least for me. I have climbed a steep learning curve for over 40 years but would not trade any of it for the interesting challenges that have made this sport of fly fishing such an integral, quality part of my life.
And hopefully your practice will allow you to enjoy a day on the stream with a favorite fly rod, looking for tricky casting situations. And even if the “catching” is slow, you can look back on a fulfilling day of beautiful casting.
The author and hotelier Charles Ritz, yes of the Ritz Hotel in Paris, was so enamored by fly casting that he admitted that he only lost interest in fishing when the fish was hooked. (“A Flyfishers Life,” 1959, 1965, 1972).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.