-George Washington
Aug. 3, 1787
The delegates to the Constitutional Convention had met every day from the 25th of May until the 26th of July, 1787, when they adjourned for a week. Some of the delegates went home to attend to their personal affairs, and to visit with their families. George Washington, the President of the Convention, remained in Philadelphia, but enjoyed a few fishing trips in company with Mr. Gouverneur (his name not his office) Morris, Delegate from Pennsylvania.
They went “to one Jane Moore’s in the vicinity of Valley Forge to get trout.” They fished again Aug. 3 and 4: “In company with Mr. Robt. Morris and his Lady, and Mr. Gouvr. Morris I went up to Trenton to another Fishing party ...” Completing his diary entry for the August 3rd outing to Trenton, he wrote: “...In the Evening fished, not very successfully”.
They had a lot on their minds. “No doubt You have heard of the purpose of the meeting … to form a Stronger Constitution on strictly Federal Principles, for the Government of the whole … I hope We may succeed”. By 1786 — 1787 the newly independent United States was disintegrating. The nation was in default on its debts to Revolutionary War veterans, and to the states, and foreign nations that had financed the Revolution. Former anti-revolutionary Tories were in revolt in Georgia. Spain had closed the Mississippi River to American trade. The British remained in command of Fort Detroit. Private citizens had to pay an ad hoc militia to put down Daniel Shay’s armed tax rebellion in western Massachusetts. George Washington said the problem with America’s first constitution, the Articles of Confederation, was “No money.”
How did that fishing trip work out? Of the seventy-four delegates who were elected by the states to attend the Constitutional Convention, only fifty-five chose to attend, for a variety of reasons. Then, thirteen dropped out in protest over decisions made during the deliberations. Of the forty-two delegates that stayed to help finish drafting the Constitution, three refused to sign the final draft. So, on September 17th, 1787, thirty-nine delegates, including George Washington and Gouverneur Morris, chose to sign the Constitution, and put their names and fortunes on the line. And the rest, as they say, is history.
But wait! In 2004 Congress established Sept. 17 as Constitution Day, a federal day of observance that recognizes adoption of the United States Constitution. The act mandates that all publicly funded educational institutions, and all federal agencies, provide educational programming on the history of the American Constitution on that day, or the week in which it falls. Many non-profit organizations, like Trout Unlimited, with educational missions, contribute educational material to support Constitution Day, thus this article.
But wait, how does trout fishing fit into Constitution Day? That day way back in 1787, George Washington put his tackle box, shown in the photo above, to work in Valley Creek, the trout stream in Valley Forge, now a National Park. Our sister chapter, Pennsylvania’s Valley Forge Chapter of Trout Unlimited preserves, protects and restores Valley Creek (See www.valleyforgetu.org). Brook trout are under significant stress in Valley Creek so the Valley Forge Chapter maintains electronic water monitors, and conducts macroinvertebrate (trout bug) assessments to ensure trout habitat conditions are protected. They sponsor Trout in the Classroom programs to foster concern for coldwater conservation. And, they provide outreach to veterans. Project Healing Waters is a nationwide program that introduces fly fishing to veterans. We believe George Washington would approve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.