The Laurel Highlands is one of America’s most beautiful landscapes for outdoor recreation, country living, historic and cultural attractions, and economic opportunity. It is largely defined by the natural abundance of clean, cold water. Six thousand miles of streams meander through our forests and down our watersheds. They are the foundation for $3.7 billion in real-dollar benefits called ecosystems services.
These are the benefits Mother Nature gives us for free. They include $897 million in flood protection, $592 million in recreational value, and $587 million in aesthetic value enjoyed by visitors and residents alike. These are the conclusions of a recent study done by the landscape economics consulting firm Keylog Economics titled Valuing Clean Water: Ecosystems Service Values of the Loyalhanna-Conemaugh and Youghiogheny River Watersheds of the Laurel Highlands Region.
Watersheds of the Laurel Highlands offer some of the finest whitewater rafting, hiking, fishing, boating, paddling, swimming, and camping, and attract millions of visitors each year. These recreational opportunities have given rise to local businesses, and tourism has become an economic cornerstone. Conversely, water that is polluted or simply unavailable has a negative impact on recreation and its economic value to the region. So, you can see why Trout Unlimited, who’s mission is preserving, protecting and restoring our cold-water streams and their watersheds, is more than just a trout fishing club.
Abandoned mine discharge (AMD) is still one of the most pervasive environmental challenges in the Laurel Highlands. There are approximately 912 miles of streams in the Loyalhanna, Conemaugh, and Youghiogheny watersheds that remain impacted by the runoff of heavy metals from abandoned coal mines. AMD reduces property values, tourism, and human health. AMD treatment projects led by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, for example, have returned fish and wildlife to once severely impaired streams. While they are expensive to build and maintain, the Keylog study found that new AMD remediation projects could bring the Laurel Highlands an additional $16.8 million in annual recreation spending, and raise property values by 5-13% for households within a quarter-mile of an impacted stream.
Stormwater runoff, especially from impervious surfaces like roads, roofs, paved driveways, and parking lots, is a major challenge to preserving Laurel Highlands streams. Soil and sediment, along with agricultural chemicals and litter, flow uncontrolled during periods of wet weather. More than 650 miles of streams in the Laurel Highlands region are impaired by excessive siltation, largely due to stormwater runoff. Natural buffers and vegetation along streams reduce sedimentation and have a positive benefit on aesthetics, recreation, and the overall quality of our streams.
Earth is called “the blue planet” because 78% of its surface is covered by water and reflects blue light. But only 0.5% of the blue planet’s water is available in rivers and streams, and only a fraction of that is clean, cold water. Mother Nature has blessed our Laurel Highlands with a wealth of these valuable ecosystems services that we too often take for granted. It’s hard to focus on water quality just looking at the numbers in economic studies. It’s easier to focus on water quality watching kids sliding down the falls at Flat Rock in Linn Run State Park. And focus we must.
