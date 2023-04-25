The caring and experienced professionals at Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services to suit your family’s wishes and requirements. You can count on us to help you plan a personal, lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time. You are welcome to call us at any time of the day, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. You are welcome to visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our web site at pantalone.com so, you can learn more from the privacy of your own home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.