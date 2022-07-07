Under Pennsylvania’s Child Protective Services Law, school employees and volunteers who are responsible for the child’s welfare or who have “direct contact” with children at school are required to have background checks. Direct contact means that the person has the care, supervision, guidance, or control of children and routine interaction with children.
While the process requires work on behalf of the applicant or the volunteer, it is one that puts our greatest, most precious resource — our children — first. The background check, or clearance process, ensures individuals with criminal history or records involving child welfare are not working with children in any capacity.
As schools see a continued influx of individuals in coaching, mentoring, tutoring, and instructing positions, these clearances are one safeguard put into place to protect our children. The requirements are similar for volunteers and paid employees, but sometimes get confusing. In some cases, the volunteer clearances are a little less extensive than those of paid employees.
The Ligonier Valley School District includes a manual for volunteers in the district, as well as information for paid and volunteer coaches and paid employees on its website. The volunteer manual includes all protocols and policies for volunteers, and the required background clearances necessary to work in the district.
At Ligonier Valley, Dawn Kissell, secretary to the superintendent, keeps record of clearances of district-approved volunteers and employees and notifies them when the documents are expired. Building-level volunteers’ clearances, such as dance chaperones, are kept within the school building they serve and notified by personnel from that school when they must update the documents.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Child Protective Services Law require that volunteers in Pennsylvania obtain a report of criminal history from the Pennsylvania State Police and a Child Abuse History certification from the Department of Human Services.
A fingerprint based criminal history (FBI fingerprint) is not required as long as the individual is a volunteer applying for an unpaid position and he or she has been a resident of Pennsylvania for the previous 10 years in their entirety. There is an affidavit for volunteers to complete to swear and affirm that they have been residents for those ten years and do not need the fingerprints completed.
If a volunteer has not been a resident for the previous ten years, the FBI fingerprint background check is required. Paid employees must complete all three clearances. Ligonier Valley also expects a Tuberculosis (TB) test and volunteer agreement application.
It is important to note that, once obtained, the clearances are valid for 60 months, or five years. Most schools require individuals to obtain new clearances at time of hire or appointment to a volunteer position and update as necessary. This means that as long as there is no break in service, the individual does not need to obtain new clearances until the initial documents expire. It is also noted that the process of obtaining new clearances when entering a new school is standard, even if clearances were current at another job or district.
“The first time anyone is associated with us in the district, they must obtain new clearances,” said Greater Latrobe superintendent Michael Porembka. “And, at Greater Latrobe, we require many of our volunteers to obtain the same clearances as our paid employees and do not accept the volunteer clearances for coaches, etc. The health and safety of our students is paramount.”
“If you are volunteering for the first time, you are getting new clearances,” said Porembka. “The only thing I would accept is if a candidate just obtained the documents in March and it’s June; we won’t make them do it again. However, if it is more than six months, we expect them to get them.”
Porembka noted that one of the changes he plans to make for the new school year is for volunteer coaches in the district to be board-approved every year. Ligonier Valley has all coaching staffs board-approved every year.
“In the past, we approved them one time and we want to approve them now every year so we know who our volunteers are and they don’t slip under the radar,” Porembka explained. “We need and appreciate our volunteers, and these are folks who are giving up their time for no pay. However, at the end of the day, the health and safety of our students is paramount. While we are happy to take volunteers, we want to make sure they pass all of the clearances that all of our paid employees do so we know our kids are OK.”
The process of obtaining clearances costs $52.60, if the candidate requires the $22.60 FBI fingerprint clearance. The PA State Police criminal history check costs $22, and the PA Child Abuse history clearance costs $8. If schools, like Ligonier Valley, require TB test, that means a doctor visit copay or fee as well. At any expense, the well-being and safety of the students is the priority.
Volunteer clearances are free. Districts may have more rigid requirements and additional clearance checks to assure student safety.
