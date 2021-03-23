The article in the March 22 edition of the Latrobe Bulletin titled “Excela administers vaccines at new Norwin location” included unclear information regarding appointments for individuals who have received a first dose of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at the Excela Square at Latrobe facility in Unity Township.
The article reported that “people who have already received a first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine at the Unity Township clinic will have their second dose administered there, but all new first-dose appointments are being scheduled for the new North Huntingdon Township clinic.”
While second-dose appointments at Excela Square at Latrobe will continue through the end of the month, not all those who received a first dose there are scheduled to receive a second dose at the same location. Individuals should report to the vaccination site that was confirmed at the time of their first appointment. That means some individuals who received a first dose at the Unity Township clinic will need to travel to receive a second dose of the vaccine at the new vaccine clinic in the former Galaxy Fitness building at 8885 Norwin Ave., near the Excela Square at Norwin outpatient center in North Huntingdon Township.
