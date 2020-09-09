Seniors — David Altimore (6-0, 160); Zach Dlugos (5-10, 185); AJ Johnston (6-3, 220); Matt Metrosky (6-2, 270); Mark Mizerak (6-5, 335); Dom Weber (6-2, 200).
Juniors — Joe Blahovec (6-2, 185); Alexander Colcombe (6-0, 215); Zach David (5-9, 185); Danny Dlugos (6-1, 220); Joe Semelka (6-1, 235); Tyler Shafer (6-1, 240); Cole Spivak (6-3, 260); Aaron Stasko (6-2, 180); Dan Voelker (5-8, 175).
Sophomores — Dean Crissman (6-0, 175); Nate Dlugos (6-0, 170); Mike Lucotch (5-7, 180); Amari Mack (5-10, 165); Elijah Morgan-Washington (6-1, 230); Dom Vitula (5-9, 150).
Freshmen — Charles Blanchard (5-5, 165); Matt Condron (6-1); Nicky Dlugos (5-9, 155); Joe Kudla (6-3, 245); Peter Mazowiecki (5-5, 145); Aidan McCandless (6-0, 185); Grant Miller (5-9, 165); Camden Petrunak (5-7, 138); Joe Rehak (5-5, 225); Evan Stasko (5-9, 140); Tyree Turner (5-6, 160).
