These area students were recently named to the president’s list at St. Francis University for the 2020 fall semester:
Emily Boring of New Florence, political science major; Alexis Cook of Mount Pleasant, health science PA; Brittney Edgar of New Florence, health science OT; Olivia Fearer of Greensburg, health science OT; Laura Susick of Seward, health science PA; Abby Zambruno of Mount Pleasant, marketing.
These area students were recently named to the dean’s list at St. Francis University for the 2020 fall semester:
Mia Capuzzi of Latrobe, health science PA major; Lily Currie of Latrobe, environmental engineering; Emma Ferlan of Ligonier, biology; Madalyn Harbaugh of Greensburg, health science PA; Abigail Hutchins of Greensburg, health science PA; Nicole Klejka of Mount Pleasant, nursing; Shannon Novello of Latrobe, exercise physiology PT;
Giovanni Palmieri of Liognier, cybersecurity; Stefano Petruccelli of Greensburg, biology; Justin Sliwoski of Greensburg, healthcare studies; Nora Tapper of Greensburg, biology; Nathan Thompson of Seward; Mary Tran of Blairsville, health science PA; Emily Weaver of Greensburg, health science OT; Sarah Zylka of Latrobe, health science.
* * *
These area students were recently named to the Edinboro University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester:
Greensburg — Jessica Rae Aul, art education major; Hannah Blackburn, early childhood education; Leah Marie Hammer of Greensburg, nursing-innovative; Mia Faith Parise, fine arts-applied media arts;
Blairsville — Rachael Duncan, speech and hearing sciences; Nicholas H. Johnston, nursing-BSN;
Latrobe — Annika R. Milko, psychology;
Ligonier — Grace Elizabeth Maust, fine arts-studio arts;
Mount Pleasant — Julianne M Prutz, psychology;
Torrance — Seneca L Koos, fine arts-applied media arts
* * *
These area students were named to the Ohio University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester:
Greensburg — Preston Boerio, College of Business; Maddi Butina, Scripps College of Communication; Taylor Dahl, Honors Tutorial College; John Denard, Scripps College of Communication; Camryn Kinkead, College of Arts and Sciences; Morgan Podkul, Scripps College of Communication; JT Schimizzi, College of Business; Emma Skidmore, Scripps College of Communication;
Latrobe — Hannah Gruss, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Taylor Miller, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Alex Singley, College of Business;
Youngstown — Blake Rossi, Scripps College of Communication
* * *
Grace Binkey and Kendall Pochet of Latrobe and Marissa Pellis of Greensburg were recently named to the University of Findlay dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
* * *
Luke Mazowiecki of Latrobe was recently named to the John Carroll University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
Sally Dingman of Latrobe graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing (baccalaureate nursing) from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions during the fall 2020 semester.
* * *
Matthew Shaffer of Greensburg was named to the Seton Hall University dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
