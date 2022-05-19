Camping is an opportunity for individuals of all ages to venture into the great outdoors. Camping can be an immersive outdoor activity that includes hiking, cooking and sightseeing, all in a single, memorable trip.
According to KOA’s 2021 Annual North American Report, more than 70 percent of North American campers changed their camping habits in 2020. First-time campers increased fivefold between 2019 and 2020, and experts note the pandemic likely had a great deal to do with that spike.
Even though camping seems like a relatively easy activity, first-time or novice campers should familiarize themselves with some of the basics of camping before embarking on their trips. Camping beginners can consider these tips to make the most of their time in the great outdoors.
• Practice in your backyard. If you have a backyard, practice setting up a tent and other camping equipment in the yard first so this becomes second nature by the time you reach the campsite. Sleep outside in the yard and learn the sounds of nature to get a feel for camping, including spending time in a sleeping bag. It’s a lot easier to make initial adjustments in the backyard as opposed to at the campsite.
• Camp in warm weather. Novices may want to camp in warm weather first. This way you will not have to purchase a lot of gear just to keep warm. In addition, you’ll have more daylight to set up your tent and enjoy long evenings outside.
• Rent or borrow gear at first. Try out gear before you purchase anything to figure out what you need. The experts at REI say that if budget allows, go bigger on the tent to give occupants a little more wiggle room, such as a six-person tent for a family of four. Experiment with sleeping bags with different temperature ratings so you’ll be able to gauge just how hot or cold you’ll be inside of them.
• Check out other camp setups. Visit a campsite by tagging along with an avid camper to see what others use. You’ll need to bring all of your supplies, so find out how people pack light and how they differentiate between necessities and luxuries. You’ll likely want foldable camp chairs, lanterns, camp cooking utensils, a cooler, and a camp stove. If you camp at an established campsite, there may be grills or designated areas for campfires.
Camping is an enjoyable pastime that has inspired scores of devoted campers across the globe. Novices can learn the basics and then expand on their camping knowledge with each ensuing adventure.
