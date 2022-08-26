The transitioning of the old way Derry Area football was played to the new era under new head coach Mike Arone is starting to show promise.
“We have been pleased so far for the most part,” Arone said. “It took a while, I think trust is a finicky thing. You got to build that and I think we have done that through the summer. The kids are starting to buy in. There is a lot of we like to do things our way, not that the way in the past was the wrong way; it is just not our way. It is a matter of breaking those habits and getting kids to want to do things our way.”
Arone subbed in as coach during the last two games of the Trojans’ unsavory 2021-22 season that saw the team go winless and long-time head coach Vince Skillings being let go.
For Arone, getting the players’ trust is a big step in moving the program forward.
“They showed up, I mean all summer long, but starting with (heat acclamation) and through camp last week, the kids worked hard,” Arone said. “We have no complaints. They are very coachable. They did a lot of learning and we did a lot of teaching. I think our kids were begging for it to a point. They want to be coached. They want structure. And they are taking to it. It took some time. It is a matter of what we consider playing football the right way and getting them to understand how we want things done. They are starting to get there. So far, so good.”
And some players are already stepping up to the new challenges.
“I’ve said it before, Ahmad Ward is going to be our workhorse,” Arone said. “He is our tailback. He is a nice size kid. He has some speed, but he will also run with power. He has been coming along.”
Looking to hand the ball off to Ward will be Blake Revoir.
“Blake Revoir is a sophomore and he got a lot of snaps at quarterback last year,” Arone said. “They weren’t all good snaps, but he is starting to come into his own and running the offense very well.”
The Trojans will also feature a few players returning to football for the first time in a few years.
“Jordan Flack is a senior that did not play last year,” Arone said. “He did play his sophomore and freshman year, I believe. He came back out. He will play strong safety and he will see multiple positions on the offensive side of the ball. He is our backup quarterback. He was in competition with Blake but I think he is OK with that. He is a physical kid for his size. He likes contact. He likes to run the ball. He is an athlete.”
Roman Darazio is another player that is coming back to football after years spent away.
“Roman is another senior that hasn’t played football for a long time,” Arone said. “He is a very good athlete. We just need to find ways to get the ball into his hands.”
Arone is also looking for leadership from senior Dom Patrick. Upfront,
“He is our vocal leader,” Arone said. “He plays guard and inside linebacker. He has come a long way. I could not be more proud of Dom. Just the leadership that he brings and the way that he plays the game. It is tough-nosed, physical and hard; it is the way we want all of our kids to play.”
That leadership will be needed as the Trojans are young up front.
“Jason King is junior and this is his first year starting,” Arone said. “Owen is a sophomore, his first year starting. Colin Barkley is a sophomore playing center. Maddox Bush is a really big kid, he is almost 6-6 and 300 lbs. Big strong kid, we are just now trying to work on his agility and his footwork. He is coming along.”
One surprise that has turned heads at camp this year is the emergence of Nate Gray as kicker.
“We did find a nice gem coming out of camp,” Arone said. “After losing Chance White last year as our kicker, Nate Gray, who was on the team last year, and is also a soccer player, is going to be our kicker. Man, he has opened some eyes in the kicking game. I think he is going to be a weapon for us.”
Arone has one goal for his team this year and that is to be competitive.
“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it time and again, our goal, right now, is to come out and compete every week,” he said “That is it. We want to be competitive. We want to be in games. We know our conference is tough. We know our out-of-conference games are tough, playing up a notch with Latrobe, Greensburg-Salem and Southmoreland. They all are going to be tough. You don’t take a week off in the WPIAL. We want to be competitive in every game. That is our goal and that is what we are trying to get through our kids’ heads.”
