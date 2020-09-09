Seniors — Zak Artley (6-1, 175); Devon Witmer (6-2, 175); Ashton Perfetti (5-10, 140); Jacob Mocek (5-2, 125); Cody Taylor (5-8, 150); Jacob Faser (5-10, 185); Cole Townsend (6-0, 160).
Juniors — Cage Kinney (5-10, 140); Isiah Lawson (5-9, 150); Hank Skirboll (5-10, 150); Ethan Brain (6-0, 190); Isaac Witmer (5-11, 220); Logan Platt (5-9, 170); Sebastian Blauser (5-5, 160); Connor Rebo (5-6, 140).
Sophomores — Ethan Kishlock (5-4, 140); Devon Bartlebaugh (5-10, 200); Adam Blauser (5-5, 130); Keith Behanna (5-9, 215); Caleb Grifith (5-11, 146); Gage Pierce (5-4, 110).
Freshmen — Shawn Shirley (5-7, 140); Kaden Barnhard (5-6, 120).
