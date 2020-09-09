Blairsville Bobcats teams of the recent past threw the football a lot.
In the last five years, the Bobcats stood out as the only team in the Heritage Conference to average more than 20 attempts per game and was one of only two teams with more than 200 attempts each year. Only Ligonier Valley rivaled Blairsville’s numbers, with 18.19 attempts per game. Most other conference teams didn’t come close.
Now step back, because the Bobcats plan to have senior quarterback Zak Artley drop back even more in 2020.
“We’re going to throw the ball a lot more than we have in the past,” said eighth-year head coach Rick Artley.
It makes sense. The Bobcats enter the new season with the right components to move the chains through the air and perhaps even more than ever before if the execution is there, starting with the younger Artley, who returns with one season of starting experience behind him.
Zak Artley passed for 1,502 yards last season, but he could have had more. Blairsville ranked only fourth in the conference in total passing yards behind Saltsburg, Ligonier Valley and Homer-Center. Granted, those teams played more games, but a 48% completion rate and 14 interceptions – tied for most in the conference – served to keep Zak Artley’s numbers lower despite a conference-high 219 attempts. The Bobcats look for more out of their 6-foot-1, 175-pound quarterback this year, and the first notable difference will be physicality.
“It’s night and day, (his) arm strength,” said Rick Artley, comparing last year to this year. “Yeah, he’s thrown a ton. He’s actually thrown more this year than he ever did in the past because there was no baseball, there was nothing. So (the quarterback and his receivers) kind of got together on their own. They were together by the beginning of May. They would go down into Black Lick and throw and, you know, he’s probably thrown more this year and he’s just bigger and stronger.
“So his arm strength is definitely better. And then you know as well as I do, any time you got a full year under your belt, just mentally, it’s so much easier to recognize stuff compared to what it was in the past. So I really believe he’ll be able to move the ball a lot better offensively. ... I think he feels very confident throwing the ball to all four of (our) receivers.”
Blairsville returns almost its entire receiving corps from 2019, led by senior slot receiver Devon Witmer, arguably Blairsville’s best athlete. Witmer, after not playing as a sophomore, caught 45 passes, which was good for the conference lead after 11 games. Senior Ashton Perfetti and junior Cage Kinney, both wideouts, missed a combined 14 games and finished with 11 catches between them, and junior Hank Skirboll pulled in 10 receptions out of the slot last year. But if all goes as planned, they could have 21 catches between them after only two or three games.
The offensive line also puts Blairsville in a better position to throw more. The Bobcats lost four starting linemen, but they return smaller, experienced linemen better suited for pass blocking. Junior Logan Platt brings starting experience at center, as does senior Jacob Faser at right guard and junior Conner Rebo at left guard. The coaches like what they’ve seen from left and right tackles, senior Cole Townsend and junior Isaac Witmer, who started last year at other positions. Of the five, only Isaac Witmer weighs in at more than 185 pounds at 225 pounds.
“We’re going to be in the gun most of the time, so basically their role is going to be just to know where the blitzers are coming from and then obviously be able to stay between them and their man just to try to keep Zach (upright),” Rick Artley said. “Then he’ll drop five (receivers). So I’m hoping to get him eight to 10 yards (of protection) on most plays.”
Tailback stands out as the one skill position in which Blairsville has practically no experience and arguably another reason to throw more. Junior tailback Isiah Lawson, who took a few handoffs in 2018, replaces Sincere McFarlin, who will suit up for Saltsburg this year. Lawson will get carries, but he might actually make a greater impact catching the ball than taking handoffs.
“With Isaiah, I think we’ll do a decent amount of empty (sets) as well,” Rick Artley said. “Isaiah will be as one of those receivers, which is where he was in the past, not last year, but as a freshman. And even in junior high, he was a wideout. He was never really the tailback because we always had Sincere.”
Blairsville seeks to post its first winning season since 2016. A high octane passing game alone probably won’t pull it off. Blairsville made defensive personnel changes in the last half of the 2019 season and it helped the Bobcats win three of their final five games, which included an upset of Homer-Center, a very impressive first half against powerhouse Ligonier Valley and a near upset of Purchase Line in the playoffs.
Middle linebacker Devon Witmer accounted for 92 tackles and three interceptions, most of any returning Bobcat. Zak Artley joins him on the outside in Blairsville’s standard 3-4 look, with Platt and either senior Jacob Mocek or senior Cody Taylor on the outside. Faser and sophomore Keith Behanna join Isaac Witmer as the three down linemen.
Perfetti and Kinney will return on the corners, as will Skirboll at strong safety. Lawson will be tested as the new free safety.
Kicking returns to Blairsville this season. The Bobcats, who have had several great kickers through the years, did not attempt a single extra-point kick in 2019 and haven’t made a kick conversion since 2017. This year, Behanna will line up for extra-point tries, with Isaac Witmer snapping and Perfetti holding.
“This year we’ll probably kick as long as those three stay healthy,” Rick Artley said. “I definitely feel like we’ll be able to kick the extra points and some field goals. If we get anywhere inside the 20, I think we’ve got a legit shot to kick.”
Healthy could be an even more important word than pass for the Bobcats. They figure to open the season with just 22 players, so injuries and, yes, COVID-19 are a big concern.
“Honestly, I don’t know,” Rick Artley said of the low turnout. “My biggest thing is, I want the guys that want to be here. I will never beg people to come out if you aren’t into it. All I’m going to end up doing is playing chase all year anyhow, trying to get you to come to practices. The guys that are here (now), they don’t miss.”
BLAIRSVILLE
BOBCATS
District 6 Heritage Conference
Head coach: Rick Artley
Sept. 11 – vs. Penns Manor Area
Sept. 18 – at Northern Cambria
Sept. 25 – vs. Saltsburg
Oct. 2 – at United
Oct. 9 – vs. Purchase Line
Oct. 16 – at West Shamokin
Oct. 23 – vs. Homer-Center
(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
