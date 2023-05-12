Beautiful sites to see across North America

The vastness of North America means there’s no shortage of places to visit and sights to see. Individuals who have caught the travel bug could spend much of their lives traversing the continent and still not see everything North America has to offer. But that doesn’t mean they can’t try.
Summer vacation season provides a great opportunity for individuals or families to pack up the car and hit the open road or even book a flight to any of North America’s idyllic locales. If a trip is on tap, travelers may want to check out these special sites throughout North America.
• Glacier National Park: Located in the northwestern region of Montana, Glacier Nation Park is adjacent to the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. Glacier National Park features more than 700 miles of trails, making it an ideal spot for avid hikers. Melting glaciers, alpine meadows, carved valleys, and spectacular lakes are just a handful of the features visitors to Glacier National Park can take in.
• Old Montreal: One of Canada’s oldest cities, Montreal is a sight to behold, and Old Montreal can give visitors the impression that they’re stepping back in time. The Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal has been known to take visitors’ breath away, and the Place d’Armes can be a great place to people watch and take in some stunning architecture.
• Mexico City: The Federal District in Mexico City features one of the world’s largest cathedrals and it’s home to Palacio de Bellas Artes, a stunning cultural center built in the early decades of the twentieth century that features a large theater, a concert hall and the National Museum of Architecture. Visitors who want to take in some older sites can visit the Plaza de Tres Culturas, which features centuries-old Aztec pyramids, and the Church of Santiago Tlatelolco, which was built as a symbol of the Spanish conquest in 1521.
• Page, Arizona: The Grand Canyon may garner the bulk of the Arizona tourism glory, but the state in the southwestern region of the United States is home to many more breathtaking sites. Page is one such place travelers won’t want to miss. Visitors can take in the world’s largest known natural bridge at Rainbow Bridge National Monument. More adventurous types can navigate their way through curvy rocks in Upper Antelope Canyon.
• Samaná Province: It’s often overlooked that the Dominican Republic is part of North America. But nature lovers likely don’t take that proximity for granted. Much of the Dominican Republic is stunning to behold, and Samaná Province certainly fits that bill. Samaná has a rich history as a popular sixteenth century hideout for pirates. Seclusion is still part of the appeal of Samaná, which boasts wild beaches, coconut plantations and rainforests among its many awe-inspiring attractions.
There’s no bad time to take a trip, but summer provides a perfect opportunity to take in some stunning locales across North America.
