The St. Vincent men’s soccer team battled host Westminster to a 2-2 tie in each team’s 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener.
In a back-and-forth affair, the Bearcats (4-3-1, 0-0-1 PAC) took a 2-1 lead midway through the second half, before the host Titans (5-2-1, 0-0-1 PAC) scored the equalizer with less than two minutes left in the second half.
After an evenly played opening portion of the first half, the Bearcats got on the board with just over 25 minutes left until the intermission when Joel Quiroz Mansilla scored his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Eduardo Richa.
The Titans would own the better of the scoring chances over the final 20 minutes of the half, out-shooting the Bearcats 4-0 and taking a pair of corner kicks over the span, but St.Vincent keeper Kameron Rock made three saves to preserve the Bearcat lead at the intermission.
Westminster tied the game four minutes into the second half on a penalty kick goal by Tyler Canterino, but 18 minutes later, Jose Hurtado scored his first career goal, to give SVC a 2-1 lead.
The Titans would then up their offensive pressure, taking three of the game’s next four shots, before a free kick deep inside St. Vincent’s territory led to Mason Baldwin’s game-tying goal for the hosts with 1:37 left in regulation to account for the 2-2 final score.
Rock finished with a career-high seven saves for St. Vincent in goal, as the Bearcats were out-shot 16-7 for the contest. Hurtado and Mansilla led the Bearcats with two shots apiece.
While the Bearcats were unable to hold on to the win, the draw snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Titans dating back to the 2009 campaign.
St. Vincent will continue PAC play when it returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 24, with a 3 p.m. home match against Washington & Jefferson on the UPMC Field.
Women’s soccer
Westminster 3, St. Vincent 0
The St. Vincent College women’s soccer team was defeated 3-0 by host Westminster College in the team’s 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener.
The Bearcats fall to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in PAC play with the loss, while Westminster improved to 5-2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
The Titans scored twice in the opening 15 minutes of play, before adding a final insurance tally eight minutes into the second frame.
St. Vincent goalkeeper Madison Arnold made a career-high 10 saves in goal, as St. Vincent was out-shot 24-3 for the game.
