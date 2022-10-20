Shauna Wambold, Ian Brooks wed

Shauna Wambold of Derry Township and Ian Brooks of Dean, Pennsylvania, pledged vows of marriage Oct. 1, 2022, on the beach in Sandbridge, Virginia.
Their parents are Tucker and Kristen Wambold of Derry Township and John and Candace Brooks of Dean (Cambria County).
During the late afternoon ceremony, the bride was given in marriage by her father. The guests included family only.
The bride graduated from Derry Area High School, earned a degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from West Virginia University and is employed in the Virginia Beach area.
Her husband, a graduate of Cresson High School and Virginia Tech, holds a degree in aerospace and ocean engineering and also is employed in the Virginia Beach area.
The newlyweds reside in Virginia Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.