Novotny-Hefferan vows exchanged

The marriage of Nicole Ann Novotny, daughter of Frank and Esther Novotny of Unity Township, and James Joseph Hefferan Jr. of Belmont, North Carolina, was solemnized May 20, 2023, in Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church in Belmont.
The Rev. Paul Buchanan was celebrant of the afternoon, double-ring ceremony, witnessed by 120 guests. The organist was Mary Theresa Hawkins, and cantors were Chrissy Glisson and Will Massey.
The altar was adorned with arrangements of white roses, wisteria and hydrangeas.
The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a floor-length, A-line gown of ivory tulle and lace designed with fitted bodice and sweetheart neckline. Crystal beading, pearls, lace and rose appliqués adorned the bodice and cascaded down the full skirt and cathedral train. The bride’s cathedral veil of ivory tulle illusion was held in place by a tiara with round-cut and oval crystals. She carried a bouquet of ivory and white roses, accented with white lisianthus and Italian ruscus greenery.
Preceding the bride down the aisle was her sister, Courtney Novotny, as maid of honor. She wore a floor-length gown of light pink satin with off-shoulder sleeves and carried pink and white roses with pink satin ribbon.
Best man was Jason Shoemaker, friend of the bridegroom. Groomsmen duties were handled by Tony Allevato, Kevin Kreger and Matthew Schleif, friends of the bridegroom. Jeffrey Novotny, brother of the bride, was usher.
The evening reception was held at Gaston Country Club in Gastonia, North Carolina. A rehearsal dinner was held at Jekyll and Hyde in Belmont.
The bride graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School, McDaniel College (Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and economics) and the University of Maryland (Master of Business Administration). She is employed by Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The bridegroom, son of Jim and Janet Hefferan of Dearborn, Michigan, graduated from Dearborn High School, the University of Michigan (Bachelor of Arts degree in political science) and Wake Forest University (juris doctor). He is e-discovery counsel at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP and a city councilman in Belmont.
Following a honeymoon in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, the newlyweds are residing in Belmont.
