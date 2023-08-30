Novotny-Hefferan vows exchanged

MR. AND MRS. JAMES J. HEFFERAN JR.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The marriage of Nicole Ann Novotny, daughter of Frank and Esther Novotny of Unity Township, and James Joseph Hefferan Jr. of Belmont, North Carolina, was solemnized May 20, 2023, in Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church in Belmont.

The Rev. Paul Buchanan was celebrant of the afternoon, double-ring ceremony, witnessed by 120 guests. The organist was Mary Theresa Hawkins, and cantors were Chrissy Glisson and Will Massey.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.