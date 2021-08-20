Niha Barua weds Zachary Niezelski

Eden Park of The Summit Hotel was the setting of the June 26, 2021, wedding of Niha Barua of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Zachary Niezelski of Cincinnati, formerly of Latrobe (Derry Township).
The bride is the daughter of Dilip Kumar Barua and Nabanita Barua of Guwahati, Assam, India, while the bridegroom is the son of Andrew and Mary Niezelski of Latrobe (Derry Township).
Twenty-one people were present for the late afternoon, outdoor ceremony, officiated by Ria Roth.
The bridegroom’s father gave the bride in marriage as her parents watched virtually because of travel restrictions. A violinist provided musical selections.
Saswata Sharma was her friend’s maid of honor, while Luke Niezelski served as his brother’s best man.
The reception took place in the Mount Lookout Room of the hotel (in Cincinnati).
A prenuptial bridal shower was held by the Niezelski family at The Road Toad in Ligonier Township.
The bride is employed as a senior business analyst at American Modern Insurance Group in Cincinnati. Her husband is a senior network engineer with LVTech in Greensburg.
Following a Puerto Rico honeymoon, the newlyweds are residing in Cincinnati.
A wedding celebration will be held in India sometime in 2022.
