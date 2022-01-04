Nicole R. Heide, Jeff Buzzard wed

Nicole R. Heide of Latrobe and Jeff S. Buzzard, formerly of New Alexandria, pledged vows of marriage Aug. 14, 2021, and they are residing in Latrobe.
Free Service Fire Unit 6 in Latrobe was the setting for the ceremony and reception.
Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Heide Jr. of Latrobe and Mrs. Cathy Buzzard of New Alexandria and the late Raymond M. Buzzard.
The bride graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 2001. She is a member of the city of Latrobe 113-2 Support Services Canteen.
The bridegroom graduated from Derry Area High School in 2000 and is employed at Giant Eagle - Latrobe (Unity Township). He is a member of the city of Latrobe 113-2 as a firefighter.
Their wedding had a “Thin Red Line/Country” theme.
Maid of honor Samantha Strickland (bride’s best friend and best man’s girlfriend) and bridesmaid Bethany Gregorich (best friend of bride) wore red dresses.
Eric Shaffer (classmate of bridegroom and cousin of bride) acted as best man. Steven Jennings (best friend of bridegroom) was groomsman.
The bride wore a designer wedding gown and cowgirl boots accented with a necklace belonging to her late great-aunt Doris Keitz. A blue cross belonging to her great-aunt Peggy Wallak enhanced her bridal bouquet.
Food was donated to fire departments 113-2, 113-6 (both of Latrobe) and 77 (New Alexandria) as well as a women’s shelter in Greensburg.
