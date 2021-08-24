Meholic/Janik vows exchanged

Carly Meholic and Stephen Janik, both of Latrobe, pledged vows of marriage July 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Basilica in Unity Township. The Rev. Britton Hennessey was the celebrant.
The bride graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 2011, St. Vincent College in 2015 and California University in 2019 with a master’s degree. She is employed as a math teacher with the Homer-Center School District. She is the daughter of Dave and Shelby Meholic of Latrobe and granddaughter of Josephine Carlson of Derry and Josephine Meholic of Latrobe.
The bridegroom graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic High School in 2011 and St. Vincent in 2015. He is employed as a marketing coordinator with Carclo. He is the son of George and Loretta Janik of Unity Township.
Matrons of honor were Genie Wanichko and Megan Watt. Bridesmaids were Erin Baker, Dani Brody, Erika Conti, Kim Ehman, Maria Graziano-Bickerstaff, Brigi Slough, Liz Susko and Tori Vallana.
Junior bridesmaid was Alanna Baker. Flower girls were Nora and Sophie Slough.
Best man was Anthony D’Onofrio. Groomsmen were Mike Belitsky, John Bursch, Dante Gentile, Brendan Lewis, Eric Lewis, JJ Matijevic, Tim Oxenreiter, Dan Slough and Fletcher Sullivan.
Junior groomsmen Clark and Luke Ehman and ring bearers David Fajt and Benji Slough completed the wedding party.
A reception was held at Ferrante’s Lakeview, west of Greensburg.
Following a honeymoon to Jamaica, the newlyweds are residing in Unity Township.
