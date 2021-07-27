Grobe/Dzurnak Wedding Announced

Andrew Grobe of Pittsburgh (formerly of Unity Township) and Ashley Dzurnak of Pittsburgh pledged vows of marriage Oct. 17, 2020, at Visitation of Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mount Pleasant, it was announced this week.
Officiant was the Rev. Thomas Federline.
Given in marriage by her father, Richard Dzurnak, the bride graduated from Perry High School in 2010, Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in 2013 and the University of Pittsburgh with a master’s degree in 2018. She is employed as physician assistant at UPMC Magee. Her parents, Richard and Jackelin Dzurnak, reside in Chandler, Arizona.
The bridegroom graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 2004, Lock Haven University with a bachelor’s degree in 2008 and California University of Pennsylvania with a master’s degree in 2013. He is employed by Allegheny County Parks and Recreation as assistant deputy director of recreation. He is the son of Jane F. Grobe of Latrobe (Unity Township) and the late J. Daniel Grobe.
Honor attendant was Molly Dunn of Dallas, Texas.
Bridesmaid was Rachel Tortolero of Phoenix, Arizona.
Flower girls were Grace Morgan of Pittsburgh and Hadley Watson of Phoenix. Ring bearer was Joseph Stas of Latrobe.
Best man was Adam Hoffer of LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Groomsmen duties were handled by Richard A. Dzurnak of Phoenix and Joesph Ortiz of Jeannette.
Ushers Daniel Morgan of Pittsburgh and Daniel Watson of Phoenix completed the wedding party.
Reception location was Bella Terra Winery, Hunker. Musical entertainment was provided by DJ Colt.
Following a wedding trip to Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, the newlyweds are residing in Mount Lebanon.
