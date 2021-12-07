Caroline Niezelski weds Dan Szwarc

Caroline Niezelski of Yardley, daughter of Andrew and Mary Niezelski of Latrobe (Derry Township) became the bride of Dan Szwarc Oct. 23, 2021.
His parents are Bogumila Szwarc of Upper Eddy, Bucks County, and Darek Szwarc of Erwinna, Bucks County.
The afternoon ceremony took place on the flagstone patio at the Black Bass Hotel, Lumberville, Bucks County. Officiant was Luke Poling.
Sixty guests were present. Ceremony musicians were Craig Niezelski (uncle and godfather of the bride), Elizabeth and Isaac Kott (cousins of the bride) and Anders Hyatt, professional.
Maid of honor was Shelby Hebenthal, friend of the bride
Bridesmaids included Marissa Douglas (sister-in-law of the bride), Sarah Niezelski, Elizabeth Kott (cousins of the bride) and Agatha Szwarc (sister of the bridegroom).
Best man was Martin Szwarc (brother of the bridegroom). Groomsmen included Zach Niezelski, Luke Niezelski (brothers of the bride), Will Lawson and Steve Kovach (friends of the bridegroom).
An indoor/outdoor reception overlooking the Delaware River was held on the lower level of the Black Bass Hotel in Lumberville.
Prenuptial activities included a bridal shower given by the bridesmaids and parents at Aroma Italiano in Latrobe and a rehearsal dinner held at the Triumph Brewing Co. in New Hope, Bucks County.
Caroline and Dan met through their love of tennis at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Caroline is an F-35 support equipment engineer at Naval Air Systems Command in Lakehurst, New Jersey.
Dan is a lead process engineer for Innospin in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
They reside in Yardley, Bucks County.
