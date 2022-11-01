Breana J. Liberoni, Dominic F. Ammon wed

St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, was the setting for the July 30, 2022, wedding of Breana Jane Liberoni of Pittsburgh, formerly of Latrobe, and Dominic Frank Ammon of Pittsburgh, formerly of North Huntingdon Township.
Following a two-week honeymoon in Italy, the newlyweds are residing in Pittsburgh.
Their parents are John and A.J. Liberoni of Debora Drive, Latrobe, and Dave and Mary Ammon of North Huntingdon Township.
The Rev. Maximilian Maxwell, OSB, was celebrant of the early afternoon, double-ring ceremony, witnessed by 300 guests. Blossoms and branches adorned the altar area.
John Szalewicz was organist; Anna Doeling, cantor. The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The wedding party included maid of honor Lauren Campbell; best man Hayden Dropik; bridesmaids Jackii Hauser, Sarah Selip, Kathrine Curtin, Vanessa Culler, Laura Liberoni, Danielle Liberoni, Tiffany Oplinger, Maggie Welsh and Caitie McGrath, and groomsmen Frank Spinelli, Joe Spinelli, Trent Hepner, Nick Johnson, Matt Duch, Matt Demaio, Danny Williams, Kevin Katchko and Geoffrey Rusnak.
Antonelli Event Center was the reception location.
Prenuptial events included a bridal shower May 1 at Morelands at Waterworks and a rehearsal dinner at Giannilli’s II restaurant, Unity Township.
The bride graduated from Derry Area High School in 2013 and St. Vincent College in 2017 with a degree in accounting. She is employed by Sisterson & Co. LLP as a senior tax associate/CPA.
Her husband, a project manager for Nicholson Construction Co., graduated from Norwin Senior High School in 2013 and The Pennsylvania State University in 2017 with a degree in civil engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.