Aubree Napoleon, Jonathan Siko wed

Visitation Parish, Mount Pleasant, was the setting for the Oct. 1, 2022, wedding of Aubree Lea Napoleon of Mount Pleasant and Jonathan Charles Siko of Derry Township.
Their parents are Milissa and Steve Napoleon of Mount Pleasant and Carol and Jerry Siko of Derry Township.
Archabbot Emeritus Douglas R. Nowicki, OSB, was celebrant of the afternoon, double-ring ceremony, witnessed by 250 guests.
Eric Harris was cantor, and Sheryl Naggy provided organ selections.
Camille Napoleon served as maid of honor, and Mike Albright handled duties of best man.
Bridesmaids included Samantha Burkey, Victoria Mitrisin, Jennifer Lesko, Taylor Niezgoda, Rachael Rysz, Sara Grover, Madison Lesko and Emma Lesko.
Groomsmen were Joshua Ammon, Tyler Dietrick, Jason Lesko, Matthew Patterson, Rob Mudge and Mark Dickson.
Flower girl Caroline Niezgoda and ring bearer Mason Burkey completed the wedding party.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a classic ivory gown complemented by a mid-length veil with floral print and a navy and white bouquet.
Her attendants appeared in sage green, floor-length gowns, carrying gold rings adorned with greenery and white flowers.
The Grayson House, Uniontown, was the reception setting.
Prenuptial events included a bridal shower at Nino’s, east of Mount Pleasant, and a rehearsal dinner at Pleasant Valley Country Club.
Following a honeymoon on the island of St. Lucia, the newlyweds are residing in Cranberry Township.
The bride graduated from Mount Pleasant Area High School in 2009 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2013. She is employed as an early childhood education teacher at the Goddard School in Wexford.
Her husband, a quality adviser for Wabtec, Grove City, graduated from Derry Area High School in 2002 and the University of Pittsburgh in 2007.
