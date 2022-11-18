This Saturday, Nov. 19, staff from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art will participate in the annual Greensburg Holiday Parade presenting a float that features a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by artist Anna Mary Robertson Moses (1860-1961), who is better known as Grandma Moses.

The work of art, titled “Sugaring Off,” was painted by the artist in 1943 and depicts a quaint winter scene of villagers engaged in maple syrup making activities. This work is currently on view at The Westmoreland as part of “Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America,” an exhibition organized by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.

