This Saturday, Nov. 19, staff from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art will participate in the annual Greensburg Holiday Parade presenting a float that features a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by artist Anna Mary Robertson Moses (1860-1961), who is better known as Grandma Moses.
The work of art, titled “Sugaring Off,” was painted by the artist in 1943 and depicts a quaint winter scene of villagers engaged in maple syrup making activities. This work is currently on view at The Westmoreland as part of “Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America,” an exhibition organized by the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.
“Participating in the parade has become a fun annual tradition for our staff. We stepped up our participation both last year and this year with the creation of two festive wintry floats that members of the community had a hand in making,” stated Interim Director/CEO and Chief Operating Officer Suzanne Wright.
At the museum’s Sunday Fun Day: Industrial History and Arts program on Nov. 6, attendees had the opportunity to place their handprints on the large frame constructed by the museum’s studio programs manager, Michael Carsone, which will be used on the float to hold the image of the Grandma Moses painting. In future years, The Westmoreland plans to repurpose the frame for holiday parade floats displaying grand-scale reproductions of works of art created by young artists from the community and will be announcing a new youth art contest in 2023 to solicit entries for next year’s float.
“We thought that repurposing the frame from this year to showcase works created by children in our community would be a wonderful idea, and we are excited to launch this contest in 2023,“ commented Erica Nuckles, director of Learning Engagement and Partnerships.
On view at The Westmoreland through Feb. 5, “Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America” illuminates how artists, including John Kane, Horace Pippin and Grandma Moses, overcame obstacles and “crashed the gates” of major museums in the United States, diversifying the art world across lines of race, ethnicity, class, ability and gender. “Gatecrashers” is the first exhibition to focus on how self-taught artists gained their cultural power in this country thanks to evolving ideas about American identity, inclusion and national character in art.
The Westmoreland is the closing venue for this traveling exhibition, after presentations at the High Museum of Art, Atlanta, and the Brandywine River Museum of Art. The Westmoreland presentation overlaps with two other self-taught artist-focused exhibitions in the region, “Pittsburgh’s John Kane: The Life & Art of an American Workman” at the Senator John Heinz History Center (on view through Jan. 8) and “American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum Collection” at The Frick Pittsburgh (also on view through Jan. 8).
A list of upcoming events and programs related to “Gatecrashers” as well as other programming for the winter season can be found on WMAA’s website at thewestmoreland.org/events.
“Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America” is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and The Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation.
“Gatecrashers” is also generously supported by the Hillman Exhibition Fund of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, The Heinz Endowments, and The Richard C. von Hess Foundation.
Permission for usage of Grandma Moses’ “Sugaring Off” reproduction was granted by The Kallir Research Institute, a nonprofit foundation established in 2017 to continue and expand upon the scholarship of art historian and art dealer Otto Kallir (1894-1978). Kallir was keenly interested in the work of unschooled creators, like Grandma Moses, whom he “discovered” in 1940. The Moses archives are today owned and administered by the Kallir Research Institute.
Claire Ertl, WMAA’s director of public relations, added, “The museum thanks Blue Sky Sign Co. for their generosity in helping to cover the cost to produce the large reproduction of the Grandma Moses work for the parade.”
