The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present two performances of "The Nutcracker" featuring Texture Ballet School and guest dancers from Texture Contemporary Ballet on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
Maria Sensi Sellner will conduct the performances.
“The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a trip to see 'The Nutcracker.' There are so few live orchestral versions performed, it’s truly a rare treat to experience Tchaikovsky’s score performed the way he intended it - with the full orchestra and further brought to life with the beautiful choreography, sets and talented dancers from Texture Ballet,” said Natalie Ann Kasievich, executive director of the WSO.
"The Nutcracker" will feature choreography by Texture Contemporary Ballet’s artistic director and founder, Alan Obuzor. The role of Clara will be performed by Talia Milani and Lila Rose Silowash. Isabel Pascarella will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, while the Nutcracker Prince will be performed by Ethan Wahl and Jonah Rensi. Professional dancers include Alan Obuzor as the Cavalier, Christopher Bandy, Abigrace Diprima, Elaina Sutula and Sophie Powell.
“'The Nutcracker' is often the first ballet performance that many people attend, also it is frequently the first performing opportunity for young ballet students. I love that we are able to continue to share this tradition with future generations. It is wonderful every year to see the breathtaking music, the engaging story, and the beautiful choreography, standing the test of time and bringing audiences and artists back every year wanting more,” said Obuzor, Texture Contemporary Ballet artistic director.
"The Nutcracker" originally premiered in the 19th century and remains a holiday favorite. This timeless classic follows the young Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they are swept away on an enchanting adventure, led by the mysterious Drosselmeyer and Lady Silberhaus. During this epic journey, they join forces with soldiers to battle the evil Rat Queen and her entourage of mice and travel to a breathtaking winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes. When they finally enter the magical Land of the Sweets, Clara is introduced to the land's many vibrant characters, dazzled by waltzing flowers, and captivated by the beauty of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.
Tickets for the holiday classic are $16-up. Call 724-836-8000 or go to www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Title sponsor is the Tribune-Review.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 54 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Daniel Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and a holiday pops concert, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg, and a free annual summer concert in the park. WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs for all ages. For more information, visit https://westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
Texture Contemporary Ballet, based in Pittsburgh, was founded in 2011 by Obuzor. Texture Contemporary Ballet is comprised of classically trained professional ballet dancers who have danced and trained at some of the top ballet companies and schools in America. Resident and guest dancers are brought together to create and present predominantly contemporary and neo-classical work. Texture strives to inspire dancers, teachers, directors, choreographers, audience members, and artists of every kind, by presenting ballet in an innovative way. They believe it is important to break through preconceived notions that people may hold while witnessing ballet for the first time. Yet simultaneously, Texture fulfills the expectations of frequent theatergoers and those who are deeply submerged in the dance world. Therefore, Texture is both unique and inviting, while still upholding standards of technique and presentation.
Sellner is the first three-time winner of the American Prize for Opera Conducting and is an alumna of The Dallas Opera’s Hart Institute for Women Conductors. Maria is the artistic and general director of Resonance Works, the multi-modal performing arts company she founded in Pittsburgh in 2013 and she is co-founder and lead producer of the Decameron Opera Coalition.
