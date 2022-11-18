Westmoreland County Community College will celebrate the graduation of 21 police academy cadets from its Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy, Class 57 and Class 58, during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony Monday, Nov. 21, in the Science Hall Theatre at the Youngwood campus.

The graduates from Class 57 (part-time academy) include Justin T. Akins of Kittanning; Isa Al-Amin of Monroeville; Andrew G. Esser of Jefferson Hills; Ronald W. Naylor III of Rostraver; Joshua Shuster of Johnstown; Jonathan E. Stevenson of Greensburg; Kiana A. Thompson of Greensburg; McClean E. Walton of Irwin, and Hailey M Warrick of Yukon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.