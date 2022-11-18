Novotny / Hefferan

Frank and Esther Novotny of Unity Township announce the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Ann Novotny, to James Joseph Hefferan Jr. of Belmont, North Carolina. He is the son of Jim and Janet Hefferan of Dearborn, Michigan.
The bride-to-be graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School, McDaniel College (Bachelor of Arts in business administration and economics) and the University of Maryland (Master of Business Administration). She works in compliance at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.
