Cliff Gorski, spokesperson for the Diocese of Greensburg Office of Communications and Evangelization, reports:
“The Accent On-Air: The Symbols of Christmas,” premiers on WTAE-TV Channel 4 on Sunday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 11:30 a.m.
The staff of the Catholic Accent explores the popular symbols of Christmas, including St. Nicholas, one of the most recognizable figures in the world. In this episode, Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, vicar general of the Diocese of Greensburg and rector at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish in Greensburg, teaches us about the generosity of St. Nicholas and how his good works are an imitation of Jesus. Also, Bishop Larry J. Kulick shares with us his passion for the St. Nicholas-inspired art designed by Pipka Ulvilden.
Learn the meaning behind the Christmas decorations in your home; Christmas trees and luminary lights are all steeped in symbolism. Bells will be ringing this season as churches across the diocese join to ring church bells as a reminder to celebrate the birth of our Savior.
In this episode, the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola, pastor of the partner parishes of St. Joseph Parish in Derry and St. Martin Parish in New Derry, discusses the symbolic meaning behind the Christmas wreath.
Bishop Kulick talks about his visit to the Vatican, his audience with Pope Francis and the importance of the gift of the Eucharist. And Bishop Kulick is back in the kitchen with a traditional Slovak Christmas Eve soup.
“The Accent On-Air” is always on at TheAccentOnline.org.
* * *
Greater Latrobe English teacher / forensic coach Lisa Bompiani-Smith, Ph.D., writes:
“I am getting in touch in order to ask about spreading the word about our vendor/craft, Ho, Ho, Hope! show taking place on Dec. 4 at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s Center for Student Creativity. This is the fourth event, and in the past we were able to be included in a particular section of the newspaper. Is this possible again? We would be hugely grateful. I have attached a flier with the information. Thank you. I appreciate your time and consideration.”
The fifth annual Ho, Ho, Hope! vendor/craft show will take place noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Center for Student Creativity at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. This is a fundraiser for the district’s Relay for Life team, The Blackburn Center and the Greater Latrobe Junior High Food Drive.
Spanky’s Rollin’ Kitchen food truck will be there, along with 30 vendors/crafters, Santa, music, children’s activity table, and Chinese auction.
“A donation of $2 or a food drive item is suggested, but no one will be turned away. Join us for a wonderful community event to kick off the holiday season,” announced Jessica Yetter, communications coordinator, Greater Latrobe School District, in a later email.
* * *
A day brightener greeted me Sunday evening:
“Louise, You did an absolutely fantastic job with our engagement announcement. It looks perfect. We are so thrilled with the final announcement in today’s (Nov. 18-20) Bulletin.
“You and your team are top-notch! Thanks again for all your hard work on our announcement.
“Sincerely, Nicole Novotny.”
* * *
In case you missed them, the Greater Latrobe Senior High School and Greater Latrobe Junior High School honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year were published in the Nov. 22 edition of the Latrobe Bulletin. See pages B4 and B5.
The Ligonier Valley High School first-quarter honor roll was published on Page A4 of the Nov. 23-24 Bulletin Holiday edition.
* * *
Among my emails this week was this one from Delaware:
“Louise, I recently got notice of the passing in March 2022 of Dr. Thomas Nigra, a Latrobe native son from the First Ward area. If I remember correctly he lived at the corner of Alexandria and Thompson streets or on Alexandria just next to the RR tracks. I remember him as a bright guy who got publicity for having invented minoxidil. I do not know if his passing had been noted in the Latrobe area, but he was a St. Vincent Prep and College grad as his obit shows.
“As I was reading his obit I got to thinking about other First Ward guys I knew growing up who had made their mark in society. On Miller Street where I lived until graduation from SVC in 1960, in the one block of Miller between Ligonier street and Alexandria street there were numerous college grads. On one side of the street were Irving Altman, Abby Lena, Martin Fontaine, Joe Visconti, Sam Ciocco, Mickey Mickinack. On the other side were Myron Medwid and myself. This in just the one block.
“Also nearby were Jerry Marco on Washington Street and Bernie McCracken whose exact location I am not clear on. On Baker Hill I think it was called, lived Nunzio Montegna, known professionally as Pat Montaine, who was a well-known musician. That small area of First Ward turned out a nice bunch of successful men.
“Just thought I would brag on the First Ward, which I think those of us who lived there called it ‘The Fighting First.’
“My best wishes to you and family and the Latrobe community. Jim Suda.”
The Botanical Society of Westmoreland County invites past and current members and their guest to attend BSWC’s annual holiday party potluck to be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the red Conservation Barn located at 218 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg.
Linda Sinemus, vice president, said, “Potluck items may be salads, casseroles or desserts. A ham will be provided as the main course. We ask that you RSVP to Margaret Ackerman at 724-668-7650 with the item you will bring to the potluck. Additionally, we are asking members to bring a gift-wrapped ornament for a Christmas tree which has a botanical or natural theme.”
Holiday entertainment will include Santa Claus plus a husband and wife duo, Jenny and Nathan Wilson, performing holiday songs in their new wave jazz style.
The BSWC strives “to bring together those who are interested in botany, encourage the study of science, and promote a knowledge of plants in Westmoreland County.” Annual dues of $10 per individual or $15 per family will be collected at this meeting if not already paid for the year.
* * *
A day brightener arrived Tuesday from University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg director of media relations Susan M. Isola:
“Dear Louise, Thank you for the coverage of Pitt-Greensburg news, events and programs in the Latrobe Bulletin. Many of our students and their families call the Bulletin their hometown newspaper, so I’m grateful to be able to share our materials with you and your readers. I look forward to more collaboration in the new year.
“Warm holiday wishes to you. Susan.”
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., will host a “Blue Christmas” service 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
The Rev. Bobbie Hineline, interim pastor, explained, “This service is for anyone who does not feel joy at this season for any reason such as the loss of a loved one. We will gather to hear Scripture, read poetry and listen to music, with Barbara Blue the featured singer. All are welcome to come and attend to their sorrow and find holy ground.”
If you have questions, call Hineline at 724-506-3494.
* * *
Aaron Nelson, chairperson for Miracle on Main Street, announced in an email: “It’s that time of year and here is a listing of all the great things that we have going on for you on Saturday, Nov. 26, here in West Newton during Miracle on Main Street — Light Up Night Festival. So come on out and shop with over 40 craft vendors from 3 to 8:30 p.m. at two locations. We will have a mega gift basket raffle, 50-50 and holiday lottery tree giveaway at the LeGrande Room, located on South Second Street. Live entertainment on center stage along with DJ Galiffa, holiday parade, community tree lighting, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus hosted by Waypoint at their location on South Second Street, homemade food at Tumbledown Collectibles, as well as the West Newton moose plus food trucks down South Second Street.
“Make sure to stop by the pop-up Bloom brew beer tasting room on Main Street. Swing by the Methodist Church to donate your socks for vets and enjoy their Christmas reflection room. Mantle House Mission will be open for some unique holiday gifts as well as businesses on Main Street. There will be storytime with Mrs. Claus sponsored by the West Newton Library. Enjoy the evening of crafts for children sponsored by CROWN at the Sweet Orchid shop. Don’t miss the soft play area for children under 5 on South Second Street.”
* * *
Remember, the Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration will hold a Night at the Races on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the FOE Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a “light dinner buffet” being served at 6 p.m. The race windows will open at 6:30 p.m., and the racing begins at 7 p.m.
Committee member Beth Howell said tickets are $25 per person and include “naming a horse (with a chance to win $20 if your horse wins the race), the dinner buffet, and draft beer, pop and water. Donations of baskets are needed, and race sponsors are needed at a cost of $50. There are a limited amount of tickets available so reserve yours now.”
Call Beth at 724-433-3272 for tickets. She said tickets also will be available at the door.
All proceeds benefit the 2023 Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration.
* * *
Community United Presbyterian Church Secretary Julie Ruane reminds everyone the Irwin Male Chorus will entertain 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Community United Presbyterian Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria.
Irwin Male Chorus is described as “one of the longest standing all men choruses in the United States. The roots began in 1913 with a group of men in Irwin who got together to sing because they loved to sing. They still hold those traditions alive to this very day. The Irwin Male Chorus members love to sing, praise God and celebrate their country’s heritage with their music.”
Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.
* * *
