The engagement of Caroline Niezelski of Lambertville, New Jersey, formerly of Derry Township, to Daniel Szwarc of Lambertville is announced by their parents, Andrew and Mary Niezelski of Latrobe (Derry Township) and Darek Szwarc of Erwinna and Bogumila Szwarc of Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County.
The bride-to-be is an F-35 support equipment engineer at Naval Air Systems Command, while the future bridegroom is a senior control systems engineer at DHPC Technologies.
Caroline is a 2011 alumna of Derry Area High School, and Daniel is a 2011 alumnus of Metuchen High School in New Jersey. Both graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, New Jersey, in 2016.
Their Nov. 7, 2020, wedding will take place at Hidden Valley Resort, Somerset County.
