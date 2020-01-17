Grobe / Dzurnak

The engagement of Andrew Edward Grobe of Point Breeze, Pittsburgh, formerly of Latrobe (Unity Township), to Ashley Ann Dzurnak of Point Breeze, formerly of Chandler, Arizona, is announced by their parents, Jane F. Grobe of Unity Township and Richard Paul Dzurnak and Jackelin Ayara Dzurnak.
Andrew also is the son of the late J. Daniel Grobe. A 2004 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, the future bridegroom holds a bachelor of science degree in parks and recreation from Lock Haven University and master’s degree in sports management from California University of Pennsylvania. He is employed by the Allegheny County Parks and Recreation Department.
His bride-to-be holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Pittsburgh. She is employed by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Their wedding is planned for October 2020.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: This announcement is being re-run because Andrew’s deceased father was inadvertently omitted when it was typed into the system for Wednesday’s edition. We regret the error.
