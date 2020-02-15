Ferry / Moyer

Paul and Susan Ferry of Unity Township announce the engagement of their son Nicholas to Kelly Moyer, daughter of Tim and Nancy Moyer of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.
Nicholas is a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and Drexel University School of Architecture and is a project manager for AECOM in Philadelphia.
Kelly, a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School and Penn State Smeal College of Business, is a supply chain manager for Comcast, also in Philadelphia.
They are planning a wedding for June in West Chester, Chester County.
