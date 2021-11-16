Engagement announced

The engagement of Breana Jane Liberoni to Dominic Frank Ammon, both of Pittsburgh, is announced by their parents, John and Antonette Liberoni of Latrobe and Dave and Mary Ammon of North Huntingdon Township.
The bride-to-be graduated from Derry Area High School in 2013 and St. Vincent College in 2017 with a degree in accounting. She is employed by Sisterson & Co. LLP as a senior tax associate/CPA.
Her fiancé graduated from Norwin Senior High School in 2013 and The Pennsylvania State University in 2017 with a degree in civil engineering. He is a project manager for Nicholson Construction Co.
Breana and Dominic are planning a July 30, 2022, wedding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.