Engagement announced

The engagement of Alicia Wissell Kunkle of Indiana, Pennsylvania, to Kevin Patrick Rounds of Latrobe is announced by the parents of the bride-to-be and future bridegroom.
Their parents are Dr. Timothy J. Kunkle and Mrs. Tracey L. Kunkle of Indiana and Kevin Rounds and Mrs. Wendy Rounds of Latrobe.
The bride-to-be graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 2016, Liberty University in 2018 (bachelor of science in business administration and healthcare management) and Liberty University in 2020 (master of business administration). She is employed as office manager at Matthew N. Klain, MD PC and IRMC Physician Group.
The bridegroom-to-be graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 2013 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2017 (bachelor of science in finance with a minor in economics). He is employed as a ministry resident at Summit Church.
Their wedding is planned for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center near Blairsville.
