Withrows celebrate 50th

Bernard and Paula (Ankney) Withrow of 1029 Fairmont St., Latrobe, recently observed their 50th wedding anniversary.
The honorees’ two children, Wendy Rowling of Trafford and Amy Brown (and husband Dwight) of New Stanton, and three grandchildren hosted the small family celebration May 15 at Chef Dato’s Table, Derry Township.
Prior to their retirement, Paula was employed as Seton Hill University admissions secretary, and Bernard was counselor at Project Forward Seton Hill University and professor at Westmoreland County Community College.
