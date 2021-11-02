Unity Twp. couple celebrates 50th

Jack and Mary K. (Gray) Graham of Pleasant Unity Road, Latrobe (Unity Township), celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 30.
They have four children, Jacquelyn Marie Graham Pawlik (Adam), Jon Albert (Lori Ticherich) Graham, Jennifer Rose Graham (Ken) Hawk and Jessica Jo Graham (Mark) Ciufo, and five grandchildren.
The honorees’ four children hosted the celebration for immediate family only at Jon’s house in Greensburg.
Prior to their retirement, Mary K. was employed at UPMC and Mary Ann’s Uniform Store at Greengate Mall, and Jack was a Hempfield Area High School teacher.
