Unity Township couple wed 65 years

Robert and Dorothy Peffer of Edgewater Terrace, Latrobe (Unity Township), will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Married Aug. 25, 1956, at Transfiguration Church in Mount Pleasant, they are celebrated by their four children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren — Diane Peffer Hohman of Greensburg and family, David Peffer of Greensburg and family, Deborah Peffer Caplan of Gibsonia and family, along with Donna Peffer Meisinger and family of Streetsboro, Ohio.
The honorees’ children said, “Thank you Mom and Dad for being the embodiment of eternal love and devotion.”
